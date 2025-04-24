Gators Pick Up Brother of Rising Sophomore Guard From Transfer Portal
Former Ohio Bobcats guard and brother of Florida Gators guard Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown, announced he committed to the Gators. He posted his decision on his Instagram page.
About 24 hours before, he posted of photo of himself in a Gators uniform to promote his official visit to Gainesville. In hindsight, it seemed the writing was on the wall that a decision was pending.
The Orlando, Fla., native is entering his four year of college hoops. He spent all three seasons so far with Ohio. In the portal, he was the No. 13 shooting guard and No. 68 player overall, according to 247 Sports.
In 29 games played last season, he averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
His brother, Isaiah is coming off his freshman campaign with the Gators, winning a national championship ring out of the gate. In 19 games, he averaged 1.9 points and 0.9 rebounds and shot 52% from the field. He averaged about three minutes of playtime per game. He saw brief action in two March Madness games. He played two minutes of the Round of 64 win over Norfolk State and one minute of the Sweet 16 win over Maryland. He made one basket out of two attempts from the field.
Beyond his familial connection to the Gators, he's also played against them before. During his freshman season, which was also Todd Golden's first season as head coach, the Gators faced off against the Bobcats at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., for a neutral site bout. The Gators won 82-48.
Brown will likely get solid playing time immediately, providing a retooling team with veteran experience. The Gators lost star guard Walter Clayton Jr. to the draft and Denzel Aberdeen to the Kentucky via the transfer portal. Aberdeen was expected to take on a larger role with the program before departing for a rival.
They've now added Brown and former Princeton guard Xaivian Lee from the portal to fill those spots. Lee officially signed with the Gators this week.