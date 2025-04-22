Xaivian Lee Officially Signs with Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Transfer guard Xaivian Lee is now officially a member of the Florida Gators.
Lee, one of the top-rated guards in the NCAA Transfer Portal, announced his commitment to the Gators on April 16 and on Monday night signed the necessary paperwork to officially join the program for the 2025-26 season, according to 247 Sports' Graham Hall.
Originally a transfer from Princeton, Lee chose Florida over Kansas and St. Johns. The rising senior averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from deep for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season.
Lee becomes an instant-starter for the Gators, who are losing all three of its starting guards from last season in Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard due to graduation. The Gators also lost expected starter Denzel Aberdeen, who announced his commitment to Kentucky after surprisingly entering the transfer portal.
Aberdeen's transfer had nothing to do with Lee joining the team, according to multiple reports.
Florida also lost scholarship depth guard Kajus Kublickas to the portal.
As it stands, the Gators' guards for next season are Lee, returning role player Urban Klavzar, rising sophomore Isaiah Brown and true freshmen Alex Lloyd and CJ Ingram, who on Monday also signed the necessary paperwork to join the team next season.
However, Florida is poised to add more through the portal alongside Lee after being linked to Ohio transfer guard AJ Brown and Washington State guard Cedric Coward.