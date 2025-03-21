Gators Players Looking for Their First Tournament Game Win
RALEIGH, NC – Despite being one of the best teams in the nation this year, the Florida Gators are still relatively inexperienced when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.
Only two players have a tournament win under their belt entering their opening-round affair with Norfolk State on Friday.
That’s why getting this win over the Spartans will make it even more special.
“We had a little team get together earlier today, and that's what me and Will [Richard] talked about, just not looking past any game,” Clayton Jr. said. “Obviously we haven't won a game in the tournament yet, so it's definitely going to mean a lot getting this first one.”
One of the two players who does have a win in March is transfer guard Alijah Martin. Martin made an impressive run to the final four in his time with FAU and had some advice for his teammates on Thursday.
“I want to just remind the guys to stay hungry, stay humble, and don't take nobody lightly,” Martin said. “Just have elite focus, and we'll be fine.”
As mentioned, though, it’s a long list of Gators who have not made it past the first round of March Madness. Of the 17 players listed on the roster, only Martin and Rueben Chinyelu have advanced to the second round.
However, this squad still does have experience at this time of year. Clayton Jr. will be going into his third postseason run. Will Richard, Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, Denzel Aberdeen and Chinyelu will all be going into their second. So, it’s not like this will be their first rodeo at the Big Dance.
For that second group of players, most of them had their first experience in the tournament last year with Florida when they took on Colorado. And even though it was a great game from a spectator's point of view, it was a heartbreaking one for the Gators. They dropped their first-round contest to the Buffaloes 102-100 after a late two-point jumpshot from their opponents sealed the deal.
Having been through that and feeling that type of pain, it can only benefit them. Additionally, it also helps that they can lean on a guy like Martin in times like this.
“Just having Alijah and knowing his experience and what he can bring to a team like that, it's definitely important for us to have him here with us,” Richard said.
Should the Gators pull out the win like they’re expected to, it will also be head coach Todd Golden’s first win in the NCAA Tournament. He did make it to this part of the season in his final year with San Francisco but lost in overtime to Murray State.
And even though he and his guys might not have that treasured tournament win on their resume, he believes they’ll be prepared.
“They're going to make us think tomorrow, which I think is a good strategy in this type of situation,” Golden said. “But our guys will be prepared…obviously winning tomorrow will be the first step in our ability to make a deep run.”