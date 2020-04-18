Gators' Scottie Lewis Credits a Surprising Sport for his Elite Athleticism

There weren't a ton of consistencies on the court for the Florida Gators' 2019-20 basketball team, but one stood out.

Freshman wing Scottie Lewis' elite athleticism.

One of the top recruits in the country in the class of 2019, Florida landed a McDonald's All-American when Lewis signed the dotted line. While his game wasn't yet refined and he still has plenty of room to grow, the Gators were drawn to Lewis for his top-tier speed and jumping ability.

As a track athlete, Lewis notably clocked a 10.6-second 100-meter dash, a 21.6-second 200-meter dash, and a 6-foot-6.5-inch high jump in high school. Though, Lewis doesn't credit his athletic abilities to his time as a basketball player or track star.

Rather, he credits ballet.

"I went to this school in New York, and there's this place called Ballet Tech in Manhattan," Lewis told Inside Gator Basketball in a video released on Twitter.

"They came to our school and three people from our school who got a callback, and I was one of the students, so every Wednesday and Friday for like three years they would come and pick us up at the school. That's probably, like, my first real athletic experience besides basketball."

Lewis grew up in a basketball family. His father, Georgie Lewis Sr., played both in college and overseas, and his brother Jordan plays as well. He picked up the sport naturally at a young age, and gained a lot of his athleticism from his father.

"It's one of the few things that kind of separated me from, like, everyone else in my class," Lewis recalled of his athleticism dating back to sixth grade. "I was long, [inaudible], and athletic, because apparently my dad was the same way. I kind of get that from him."

Those traits helped lead Lewis to a solid freshman campaign, where he posted 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. Lewis' blocks, jump-shots, and dunks during the 2019-20 season were eye-grabbing, not to mention the acrobatic movements he made that didn't make the stat sheet.

Athleticism is, obviously, crucial in order to develop as a college and professional athlete. Though, it will only take you so far without pairing it with technique.

That's where ballet comes into play in regards to Lewis' abilities. As a ballet dancer, technique is everything. Every last step counts in order to perfect a dance, and that training taught Lewis the importance of footwork when he steps onto the court.

"I think from a coordination standpoint, I'm, like, a step above most people," said Lewis. "Always on my toes, I kinda get that from being a dancer, so that's kind of stuck with me."

Lewis announced on April 6th that he will return to Florida for a sophomore season, rather than declaring for the NBA Draft. While Lewis' freshman season, by the numbers, may not appear to be one worth an NBA draft pick, his potential as an athlete and two-way player certainly could have led to his name being called.