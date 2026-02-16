Gators Set Program Record with Xaivian Lee's Naming as SEC Player of the Week

As the Florida Gators hit their stride late in the college basketball season, national recognition has followed as a reflection of just how balanced this roster has become.

For the first time in program history, a fourth different Gator has been named SEC Player of the Week, as Florida point guard Xaivian Lee earned the honor Monday.

him.



first time in program history with 4 different SEC Players of the Week in one season 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ujqXPU3c39 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 16, 2026

Besides Lee, Gators Thomas Haugh, Reuben Chinyelu and Alex Condon have also earned the honor, tying an SEC record for the most different players from one program to be named SEC Player of the Week in a single season.

During Saturday's win over No. 25 Kentucky, Lee led Florida with 22 points while knocking down four three-pointers, adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc.

While the Princeton transfer experienced some early growing pains adjusting to SEC basketball, Gators head coach Todd Golden has praised his ability to settle in and fully adapt.

"Yeah, I mean, he's playing great, right? I mean, he was fantastic at Georgia, he was great at Vanderbilt," Golden said. "He's stacked some really good games over the last couple of weeks, and I thought he was fantastic today. Just got off to a great start knocking shots down."

He also impressed during Florida's win against Georgia last Wednesday, totaling 18 points, seven assists, three steals and three rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 33.3% from three. He showed his value to Florida’s offense throughout the game, scoring or assisting on 14 of the Gators’ 32 field goals, directly contributing to nearly half of their scoring production.

"He did a really good job of playing with great patience in the paint, playing off two, making good decisions," said Golden. "And he gave us a big lift. Obviously, him and Urby shooting the ball the way they did allowed us to win the game the way we did today."

This season, Lee is averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 27 percent from three. His best game of the season came against George Washington, when he totaled a season-high 24 points while adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Florida’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 17, when it will face the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast live on SEC Network.

More From Florida Gators on SI