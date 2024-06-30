Gators’ Sophomore Center Inheriting More Responsibility Going Into 2024-25
Going into 2023-24, not many knew much about Aussie big man Alex Condon unless you were a basketball junkie and followed the international scene.
However, Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden loves to take advantage of international prospects and trusted his evaluations to the point of offering him a scholarship.
Now, Condon did have a decision to make regarding what sport he was going to play. Basketball wasn’t his only option; he had the opportunity to go into the professional rugby league draft in Australia as well.
But despite being talented in rugby and even participating in water polo, Condon turned his focus towards the hardwood instead.
And if his freshman year was any indication, I would say it was a pretty good choice.
Condon averaged 7.7 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in his inaugural season with the Gators. Moreover, Condon was a major rim protector. He led the Gators with 45 total blocks and was eighth in the SEC in blocks per game with 1.25 blocks per game.
All of this earned his name on the 2024 SEC All-Freshman team. So, what’s in store for year two in Gainesville?
Well, he will most definitely be given more minutes and starts in 2024-25.
The Gators lost Tyrese Samuel due to eligibility and Micah Handlogten to a season-ending injury suffered in last season’s SEC tournament.
As a result, a clear pathway to the starting lineup was carved out for him. Though this shouldn’t be too big of a task for the sophomore.
Work on the glass shouldn’t go unnoticed
He is a highly talented and multi-skilled big man who flashes a range of abilities on both sides of the court. Although one of his best qualities is his work in the trenches.
Against Merrimack, Condon worked for his first career double-double off the bench. He scored 12 points to go along with his 16 rebounds, marking the most rebounds by a UF freshman since Al Horford’s 18 against Alabama in 2004-05.
Then, early into SEC play last year, Condon posted a double-double against Ole Miss where he scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds (10 were offensive rebounds).
With both games, he became the first Gator this century with 10 offensive rebounds in a game and the first UF freshman with multiple 15-rebound games.
All-around offensive game in the making
Condon is more than just a rim-protecting rebounder for the Gators. He has shown great footwork and back-to-basket ability to go along with his playmaking vision as a big. On his passing, Condon does have the vision to find his teammates that most centers don’t.
He had three games last year where he dished out five or more assists. Moreover, he had 22 games last season with one assist or more.
No one is perfect though. While he can score with drop steps and post hooks, the outside game isn’t as polished yet.
One thing he must improve upon going into next season is his shooting. He was 11-for-38 (28.9%) last season from behind the 3-point line.
However, it is important that he at least takes them and shows they’re in his locker. This will put the thought that he can make 3s in the opposing defender's mind.
If he can improve upon an impressive debut season, he will find his name among the options for All-SEC teams.
And with all of this in mind, Condon will have lofty expectations placed upon himself and so will the Gators with him in the starting lineup.