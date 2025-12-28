Versatile OL to Return to Florida in 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One of the Florida Gators' most versatile offensive linemen is set to return to the program in 2026.

Rising redshirt junior Roderick Kearney, a depth piece on the offensive line the last two seasons after redshirtting in 2023, is set to return for his fourth season with the Gators in 2026 and is expected to have a larger role on the offensive line.

He announced his return with a post to X on Sunday.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2023, Kearney emerged as a consistent depth piece on the interior offensive line, working as the immediate backup center behind Jake Slaughter and the primary third guard behind Knijeah Harris and Damieon George Jr. With Slaughter and George Jr. both graduating from the program, Kearney appears poised to be a starter in 2026.

It's unclear which position Kearney would start at with third-string center Jason Zandamela-Popa also reported to return to the program in 2026. He primarily worked as a right guard in 2025 while splitting duties as the backup center.

“It’s been a journey, it’s been fun," he said last September. "Ultimately to be versatile as an offensive lineman, it’s a great source for the league. I feel like being versatile for the University of Florida will ultimately help the team.”

Kearney played in seven games in each of the last two seasons, including a career-high 167 snaps in 2025, logging snaps on offensive and on special teams.

The rising fourth-year junior is the latest Gator to confirm plans to return in 2026, following edge rusher Kamran James, receiver Vernell Brown III, corner Dijon Johnson, linebacker Aaron Chiles, defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud, linebacker Myles Graham. Additionally, edge rusher LJ McCray, center Zandamela-Popa and linebacker Jaden Robinson have all been reported to stay with the program.

The Gators are still actively trying to retain certain pieces of the roster ahead of the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Jan. 2, including receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Jadan Baugh and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who has already announced plans to enter the portal.

Florida recently retained tight end Amir Jackson despite his initial plans to transfer from the program.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," new head coach Jon Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

More From Florida Gators on SI