Gators Women's Basketball Inks First Transfer of Tammi Reiss Era

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In the middle of rebuilding the roster ahead of her first season leading the Florida Gators women's basketball program, head coach Tammi Reiss has officially signed her first transfer in former Butler forward Mallory Miller.

Miller, who spent time at Arizona State before Butler, officially joined the roster on Monday. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I'm so excited to welcome Mallory to our Gators family," Reiss said in the announcement. "Mallory is a skilled, versatile offensive post. She can score on the low block with her back to the basket, and has the ability to face-up and shoot the three ball. Her offensive versatility fits our system perfectly."

Starting 31 games for Butler a year ago, the 6-foot-4 Miller averaged 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She also ranked 12th nationally in defensive rebound percentage (17.3) and 18th in overall rebound percentage (10.5). Reiss, who had just two players on the roster before Miller's signing, called Miller a "great culture young woman."

"(She) checks every intangible box for me —work ethic, coachability, competitiveness, and hunger to improve her game through player development," Reiss said. "Mallory has multiple years to develop her game with our staff and I cannot wait to watch her grow and help rebuild our program!"

Before her one year at Butler, Miller spent two seasons at Arizona State. In 27 appearances, including four stars, as a true freshman, she averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. She went on to miss the entire 2024-25 season due to injury.

Reiss, meanwhile, is now up to three players on her 2026-27 roster as Miller joins returning forwards Jade Weathersby and Me'Arah O'Neal. The Gators had nine players from last year enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, including star guards Liv McGill and Laila Reynolds, through the coaching change from Kelly Rae Finley to Reiss. Reynolds recently committed to LSU, while McGill has yet to announce her decision.

Despite the roster overhaul she is undertaking, Reiss has made it no secret that she is embracing the challenge of building Florida's women's basketball program, which holds the distinction of being the only athletics program on campus without a conference title.

Reiss said the chance to build a program from the ground up drew her to taking the Florida job.

"I need a certain investment in women's basketball, and they did that. I've had other opportunities, but again, I've been very particular about the program that checks all the boxes and is a builder program,'' Reiss said, via Florida Gators' writer Scott Carter. "I don't like inheriting. I want something to build. All I needed was someone to meet halfway. Florida came to the table, and they are ready. They want a good women's basketball program, and they are ready to resource it accordingly."

Now, Reiss will look to continue adding to the roster through the portal, which closes on April 21.