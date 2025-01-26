Golden Clarifies Micah Handlogten's Status for Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- In March of last year, Florida Gators starting center Micah Handlogten went down with a gruesome injury, fracturing his leg in the SEC Tournament Final against Auburn. This injury would result in him announcing a plan to medically redshirt for the 2024-25 season.
However, fast forward 10 months, and things have changed as Handlogten is now contemplating forgoing his medical redshirt and suiting up for the rest of the Gators' campaign, which saw the team move to 18-2 after a dominating win over Georgia on Saturday.
“To his credit, he’s had an incredible recovery, and I think he was ready probably a little sooner than he anticipated just because he had no setbacks,” UF head coach Todd Golden said after the 30-point win over the Bulldogs.
It is somewhat surprising to see this plan of action taken by Handlogten and the Gators given the early decision to redshirt for the betterment of his recovery. Additionally, he was fully ready to sit for the season despite the mental impact it would have.
“I mean, it sucks,” Handlogten said back in October. “I want to be able to play this year, but it’s something I already accepted. It’s a new role I’ve already accepted too, go out there and just support the guys and be the No. 1 supporter.”
However, it’s not set in stone that he’ll join up with the team. In fact, if he had to make a final decision today, he would still be redshirting for the rest of the year, Golden said. Handlogten was recently added to the team's availability report, opening up the opportunity for him to return at some point this season should he decide to do so.
"I think he was really excited about the possibility of playing and then once it became real, I think he just had some more thoughts about it,” Golden said. “It is what it is, we would love to him out there but at the same time we understand the injury was really severe, and it’s gonna be his decision on when he comes back."
If Handlogten were to get back on the court this season, it would be a huge addition for Golden’s squad. Having a 7-foot-1, 235-pound center join the rotation in the middle of the season cannot be understated, even with an already strong rotation of starters Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu alongside depth pieces Sam Alexis and Thomas Haugh, who notched a double-double on Saturday.
"I think we're all pretty excited, but it's just up to him," Condon said. "He's been working hard. So, you know, he'll take whatever time he needs to get back, and it's going to be great for the team when he eventually does. Yeah, it's up to him and coach on when that is."
In first year with the Gators, Handlogten averaged 5.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game after transferring from Marshall. And, while the numbers won’t generate too much excitement, his presence alone off the bench or in a starting role will be felt instantly.
Though Handlogten has been out for nearly a year, Golden believes he'll be fully fully prepared for a tough SEC gauntlet despite gearing up midseason.
“He’s been practicing and playing five-on-five in practice,” Golden said. “I mean he’s been going up against some really good SEC bigs every day in practice, and we wouldn’t have allowed him to make that initial decision if we didn’t think he was ready.”
Ultimately, though, it’ll be up to Handlogten to decide when or if he decides to return this season, and Golden expressed sentiments of patience as the junior decides what this season will hold for him.
"I think it’s gonna be fluid," Golden said, "As of this moment, I would say he’s probably out, but he could wake up tomorrow and call me and say, 'Hey man, sounds good let’s get out here next Saturday.'
"But again we’re gonna let him set his own timeline for returning whether that’s next week or next year is really gonna be up to him.”