How Brotherly Love, Competition Fuels Gators' Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Isaiah Brown remembers fondly beating older brother AJ in a pickup game of basketball for the first time.
Growing up in a basketball family, pickup games in the driveway were common. They were competitive. They were personal.
"War. Looks like a battle out in the driveway," Isaiah said. "Sometimes we would be there to like 11 at night. Just battling each other all the time."
Just as common were the number of losses Isaiah took against AJ. That was until one night when Isaiah, who was in middle school at the time, had game point on his side and the ball.
"He starts playing the hardest defense I've ever went against I try to drive this way, he pushes me back," Isaiah recalled. "Drive that way, pushed me back. And I was like, you know, just took a step back, just threw it at the - backboard bank shot went in."
AJ remembers it a bit differently.
"I let him get a little lead to like come back and win, and he made that lucky jumpshot," AJ Brown said.
The only part the two agree on is AJ got his revenge, forcing Isaiah back outside for a game to 21, which AJ won convincingly.
"I was like 'nah, I can't go out like this,' so then I went back in when he won and he was like 'I'm done.' And then I told him, I was like 'no, we're going to 21 now' because I can't let that slide," AJ recalled. "So then we went to 21, then I won that game."
The war-like driveway battles gave the brothers a competitive edge. Little did they know that years later, they would be using that competitive edge as teammates in college.
Isaiah is in his second year with the Florida Gators, a reserve guard from last year's national championship team. AJ, a fourth-year junior, enters his first season with the program after transferring from Ohio.
The two are the first sibling duo on the same team in Florida's men's basketball program history in nearly 40 years.
"It’s been great having somebody whose grown up with me all my life and being able to take it to the next level on the college level is amazing," Isaiah said.
The portal process to bring AJ, a career 10.8-points per game scorer, was relatively easy and had very little to do with reuniting with his younger brother. While it was a minor factor, it wasn't the most important.
Academics, off-court life and pure basketball opportunities were at the forefront. Returning to his home state was a factor, as well.
"I mean, it was always in the back of my mind if Florida was ever interested that, you know, of course I'll be interested in going there as well," he said. "And then when they sent the offer, I was excited, and I looked into everything they had going on, and then everything on and off the court, and I was like, 'you know, this could be a great fit for me.'"
All Isaiah had to do was remind AJ of the last time they were on the same team at Orlando Christian Prep, where they won two state titles.
"We had this good outcome in the high school. Let's see if we can make this work in college," Isaiah said. "And now is the time when we try that out throughout this season."
AJ committed to Florida on April 24, mere weeks after the Gators won its third national title in program history, sealing his return to his home state and reuniting with his brother.
While the two have not played a game with each other yet, the brotherly competition from the driveway days has returned in an elevated fashion.
"This one has more purpose than it did way before," Isaiah said. "Back then it was more like little family competition. Now its like, yeah, let’s do this together. Also set’s compete against each other at a high level."
Not to mention, the two are directly competing with each other for time on the court.
Florida has two established starters in newcomers Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland and a returning contributor off the bench in Urban Klavzar. Florida also brought in highly-touted four-star Alex Lloyd through its high school class, leaving limited minutes available for the brothers.
While many could consider the circumstances personal for the brothers, they understand it's just business and there is a far greater purpose than sibling bragging rights.
"I mean, that dynamic is basically the best man wins, you know, we both go out there and compete. Friendly, of course," AJ said. "We're not going out there trying to hurt each other. We're going out there and just, you know, make shots and play best defense, and whoever the coaches trust in more, that’s who they're gonna go with.”
That spirit, according to head coach Todd Golden, embodies what Florida's basketball program is about.
"They have great attitudes, they work really hard. They wanted to be here at Florida and come from a great family. They're the type of guys that we've done really well with," Golden said. "Not necessarily McDonald's All-American level talents out of high school, but we think they're good players. They're about the right stuff. They let us coach them every day, and my hope is that they both will have really successful careers here."
On an already competitive team, AJ and Isaiah's competitive natures rub off on a team looking to repeat as national champions. It's also a reminder of how to handle competition on the court in a mature way.
"With us being brothers, it's like the most wholesome competition like ever," Isaiah said. "So it's like, if I if I'm the one winning this competition, he's happy for me. If he's the one winning the competition, I'm happy. So it's like, there's no bad blood either way the competition goes, so that's kind of the best competition to have."
Still, there's a competition to be won between the two, and with the season right around the corner, that competition continues to grow.
"They're going to be competing for time, so we'll see how that goes and how they feel about each other, you know when, when those minutes are decided," Golden said.