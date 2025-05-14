Report: Transfer Guard Officially Signs with Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ohio transfer guard AJ Brown has officially signed with the Florida Gators less than a month after initially committing to the program, according to 247 Sports' Graham Hall.
Brown, the brother of UF rising sophomore guard Isaiah Brown, is the second portal signee for Florida this offseason alongside former Princeton guard Xaivian Lee. The Orlando (Fla.) native was the No. 13 shooting guard and No. 68 overall player in the portal, according to 247 Sports.
A redshirt sophomore a year ago with Ohio, Brown will have two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 29 appearances last season for the Bobcats.
After seeing the departures of starting guards Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard to the NBA Draft and bench guard Denzel Aberdeen, who was expected to become a fulltime start next season, to the transfer portal, UF head coach has essentially had to rebuild his guard rotation for next season.
Lee, one of the top portal players in the country, is expected to start in either Clayton Jr.'s or Martin's place, while Golden has confirmed that junior forward Thomas Haugh will take Richard's spot in the starting lineup.
The younger Brown, who averaged 1.9 points as a true freshman, is also expected to see more minutes next season.
Brown's exact role on the team remains to be seen as the Gators are not done trying to add to the team through the portal. Florida is reportedly heavily in the mix for Arkansas transfer guard Boogie Fland, who recently removed his name from the NBA Draft.
Florida also recently added a pair of guards through high school recruiting in four-stars Alex Lloyd and CJ Ingram.