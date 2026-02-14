How Florida is Treating Denzel Aberdeen's Return to Gainesville to Face Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There will be no love lost on Valentine's Day from the crowd inside Exactech Arena towards Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen, a member of last year's Florida Gators team that won a national title.

But for head coach Todd Golden, it is just another game.

"You know me well enough to know we are treating this game like any other game," Golden told the media on Friday. "Happy he's doing really well."

Saturday's game between the 14th-ranked Gators (18-6, 9-2 SEC) and 25th-ranked Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 SEC) marks the first time Aberdeen plays his former team. Best known for being a contributor off the bench, Aberdeen had his greatest impact last season, averaging 7.7 points a game while making five starts due to injuries ahead of him.

He also put the finishing touches on last year's win over Houston in the national title, scoring the game's final point with a free throw in the final minute.

Denzel Aberdeen celebrates with teammates as the Florida Gators clinched the national championship. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Expected to be a full-time starter for the first time in his Gators' career, Abderdeen instead decided to depart from the program. An NIL disagreement paved the way for the Orlando native to end up at Kentucky for his final season.

Since then, members of Gator Nation have labeled Aberdeen a traitor, or a backstabber, or any other synonym of those two. Transferring was not the key issue. Transferring to a bitter rival did no favors. Adding to the situation is the irony of his return coming on the day of love in Valentine's Day.

"It might not be that much love on that day, for sure. It’s going to be a battle for sure,” Aberdeen said during a recent appearance on SEC Radio on Sirius XM. “I most definitely miss my guys and stuff like that. But, it’s going to be a battle for sure."

Aberdeen's transfer has paid off for him. The senior is averaging career-highs in points (12.3), field goal shooting (44.6 percent) and 3-point shooting (37.5 percent). His play has been a key factor in the Wildcats' turnaround during SEC play, turning an 0-2 start to a, 8-3 record that has them sitting right behind the Gators in the SEC standings.

In a pair of notable wins over Tennessee, he scored 22 points and 16 points, shooting a combined 12-for-22 from the field.

"Obviously, he's helped their team quite a bit, get right these last couple months, and put them in a position where they're competing. For us, like I said, just another game tomorrow and I don't anticipate (Denzel's return) being an issue or distraction for us."

Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen is in the midst of his best season. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While Florida is treating it like any other game against any other opponent, the lingering factor of Aberdeen's departure, and despite the Gators in first place in the SEC standings, will remain. Remember Alabama's Charles Bediako's appearance in Gainesville earlier this month?

Bediako had no personal ties to Florida other than controversially returning to the sport after a stint in the NBA G League. Yet, you would think he actually transferred to a rival after playing at Florida with the way the crowd reacted every time he took the floor.

So, while Florida treats it like any other game against any other opponent, they also understand what this opportunity means for Aberdeen.

"I'm expecting him to probably try and get off here. If I was him, I would be doing the same thing," Xaivian Lee said. "... I'm excited for him. It's a cool opportunity for him, but I think for us, it's also equally cool for us. So I think it will be a great atmosphere to play a game in."

