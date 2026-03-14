How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball's Matchup Against Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

After surviving Kentucky for the third time this season, the Florida Gators find themselves playing for a chance to advance to its third-straight SEC Tournament Championship Game, facing Vanderbilt in the semifinals on Saturday.

Florida, winning 71-63, used a strong defensive effort and second-chance opportunities to take a lead in the first half, free throws helped the Gators stay in front as Kentucky made a late push. Alex Condon led the way with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

"Good win for us today," head coach Todd Golden said. "Coming into the conference tournament, we hadn't played in about a week. I thought we were a little rusty. Played with good energy in the first half. It was kind of the same story each of the three times we played these guys this year. Got up big in the second half. We were up 17 with 13 to go, had an opportunity to extend to a point where they couldn't get back in the ballgame. We got sloppy with the ball.

"I thought our execution and the way we played physically for the last 13 minutes was not good enough. That's something we can address and get ready for our opponent in the semifinals."

The Florida Gators beat Kentucky for the third time this season with its win in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Riding now a 12-game winning streak into the semifinal, Florida is currently the favorite to land the fourth No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. There are a lot of factors at play for the Gators to officially clinch it, though.

Winning out would seal the deal. Making a run to the SEC Tournament Final, even without finishing as champions, could be enough to clinch it. A loss to Vanderbilt, however, leaves their fate up to how UConn does in the Big East Tournament.

"I think we're in a great spot now, especially compared to last week," Golden said on Tuesday. "We just have to worry about we can control. If we win the games, I don't think we have anything to worry about. If we don't, then we start to worry and start allowing other people to dictate and determine what happens with us.

"I think we're in a great spot. I think we have the ability to go get it, but we can't take it for granted. We can't slip up.”

Should Florida officially clinch a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, it would mark the first time in program history that the Gators are a one-seed in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

Here is everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Commodores, including broadcast information.

No. 1 Florida Gators (26-6, 17-2 SEC) vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt (25-7, 11-7 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

When: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 1 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech

Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Reporter: Alyssa Lang

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Lee Humphrey

Reporter: Steve Egan

Series History: Florida leads the series, 76-73, after a 10-game winning streak from 2019-22 put the Gators ahead. Florida has also won three of the last four, including an upset over the Commodores on Jan. 17 behind 20-point effots from Rueben Chinyelu, who also had a double-double, and Xaivian Lee.

Florida's SEC Tournament History: The Gators are searching for its sixth SEC Tournament title and its first back-to-back titles since three-peating from 2005-07. The Gators also won a title in 2014.