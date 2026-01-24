How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. Auburn

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Carrying a five-game winning streak into Saturday, the Florida Gators and head coach Todd Golden are set to face an all-too-familiar opponent in Auburn, marking a rematch of last year's Final Four.

It also marks the first time Golden, a former Auburn assistant, coaches against new Auburn head coach Steven Pearl, whom Golden considers one of his closest friends.

"They're like family to us," Golden said of the Pearl family. "Two times a year – or one time plus the tournament – there’s an opportunity for us to compete against them. And, listen, we want to beat them pretty bad. They want to do the same to us. I think we can do a good job of separating that relationship from the competition this weekend.”

This year's matchup, not even including the new coaching matchup, is considerably different than last year's from a roster standpoint with Florida having a new guard rotation in starters Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee and backups Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown as well as Auburn essentially flipping its roster through the transfer portal. Still, Golden considers the Tigers from this year similar to teams of the past.

“I’d say they’re pretty consistent right now," he said. "There’ll be some wrinkles and they’ll do some different things but this team looks similar to other Auburn teams in terms of like what they’re running and how they guard and their pressure and stuff like that."

Here is everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Tigers, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 16 Florida Gators (14-5, 5-1 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (12-7, 3-3 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Jan. 24. 4 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech

Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Brian Hogan

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Florida is considered a 11.5-point favorite over Auburn, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 163.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The Tigers lead the series, 90-85, but the Gators have won the last two in the series, including a 79-72 win in San Antonio last season in the Final Four. Golden is 3-2 against Auburn in his tenure.

