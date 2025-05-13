Legendary Coach Compares Gators Walter Clayton Jr to Knicks Star
After leading the Florida Gators to their third NCAA National Championship, point guard Walter Clayton Jr drew comparisons to NBA stars like Stephen Curry and Dame Lillard following his electric performance.
However, his former head coach, Rick Pitino, offered a different comparison. Clayton reminds him of New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
"Just think of what a big-time winner Jalen Brunson is. Now penceil in Walter Clayton Jr.," Pitino said in a tweet. "There you go. Just win baby."
Similar to how Clayton rose to the occasion throughout the NCAA tournament, Brunson has saved some of his best performances of the season for the NBA playoffs. On Monday night, Brunson scored 39 points and 12 assists while leading the Knicks to a 121-113 win over the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Throughout this year's playoffs, Brunson has averaged 30.1 points and 8.0 assists, compared to 26.0 points and 7.3 assists in the regular season.
Last season, Clayton Jr led the Gators in scoring 18.3 points and 4.2 assists per game, leading the Gators in each category. Throughout the NCAA tournament, his scoring average rose to 22.3 points per game. After winning the National Championship, Clayton Jr was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.
Timely scoring outbursts aren’t the only thing these two have in common. Neither is the most athletic guy on the floor, but they create space with crafty changes of pace and excel at making tough shots off the dribble. Their measurables are also pretty similarl, Clayton Jr. measured 6’2”, 199 pounds with a 6' 4” wingspan, while Brunson came in at 6 '1”, 198 with the same wingspan (both measured without shoes).
Mock drafts from ESPN, CBS Sports and Bleacher Report all project that Clayton Jr. will be selected in the first round. The NBA Draft takes place Wednesday, June 25.