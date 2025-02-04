REPORT: Clayton Ruled Out Against Vanderbilt
Gainesville, Fla. — Florida Gators star Walter Clayton Jr. has been ruled for the upcoming game against Vanderbilt.
Clayton Jr. injured his ankle against Tennessee this past weekend after landing on an opponent’s ankle. He would miss the final minute of the first half due to this injury but would return to action in the second. However, he looked drastically different than his usual self.
He’s been rehabbing as best as he could given he’s only had Sunday and Monday to do so. Additionally, it was always going to be a race against time, as his head coach stated that how he feels when he wakes up “will be a big determining factor if he goes” against Vanderbilt.
One other player is listed for the Gators on their availability report and that’s Micah Handlogten, who’s listed as “out.”
Handlogten is expected to medically redshirt this year but did progress far enough in his rehab to where he thought about returning to the court with his teammates this year.
However, that thought quickly changed as it got closer and closer to becoming real.
“I think he was really excited about the possibility of playing and then once it became real, I think he just had some more thoughts about it…” Gators head coach Todd Golden said after the game against Georgia.
Furthermore, Golden gave a second update on his situation last Thursday, saying Handlogten will “probably sit out the rest of the year.”
For Vanderbilt, they made one change on their side of the availability report and that was taking off Tyler Nickel.
Nickel injured his ankle in the Commodores’ last game. He did manage to return in the second half, though. The former Virginia Tech player is averaging 10.2 points per game for his team this season.
Vanderbilt’s other player listed on their report is Alex Hemenway. Hemenway has not appeared in a Commodores uniform this season.
The contest between Florida and Vanderbilt will tip at 7 pm and will be televised on SEC Network.