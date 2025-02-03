REPORT: Gators Walter Clayton Jr. Questionable for Vanderbilt Game
Florida Gators senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been listed as “questionable” for the upcoming game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday, according to the Gainesville Sun. He could be sidelined for the game due to an ankle injury. He has yet to miss a game this season.
Clayton turned his ankle late in the first half after his foot landed on the foot of an opposing Tennessee player. He returned to play in the second half but was ineffective. All 10 of his points came in the first half.
It would be a major blow to the team coming off a 20-point loss to No. 8 Tennessee to not have their star player what needs to be a bounce-back game.
Clayton leads the team in points per game (17.4) and assists per game (3.8). He also has the Gators' best free-throw percentage (86.4%) and the third-best three-point percentage (35.9%).
The Gators dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in Monday’s AP Poll. They sit at 18-3 overall on the season with a 5-3 record in the conference - placing them at fifth in the SEC.
The loss to the Volunteers was their first blowout loss of the season. The loss to Kentucky was by six points and the loss to Missouri was by one at the end of a failed comeback attempt.
Without Clayton, the Gators will have Alijah Martin, Will Richard and Alex Condon as a key three for the bout with the Commodores.
A potential player who could step in the potential absence of Clayton is Denzel Aberdeen, who has had three double-digit nights this season. His season high came against Tennessee when he had 16 points - outsourcing Clayton who had seven.
The Gators take on Vanderbilt on home court Tuesday night. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.