Report: Golden State a Main Contender for Gators Legend
Former Florida Gators center Al Horford has become a priority target for the Golden State Warriors, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein.
Golden State’s pursuit of Horford should intensify even more during this free agency due to losing starting center Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.
However, the Warriors aren’t the only team trying to sign Horford. According to Marc Spears, four teams are looking at Horford, and the big man is taking his time in free agency.
"He's taking his time. There's three to four teams. I know there's been a lot of speculation about Golden State, but we'll wait to see if that 3-point shot gets to Chase (Arena)," Spears said on ESPN. "He's taking his time and seeing what else is out there."
Should Horford join Florida, he would be the second former Gator to join the franchise this offseason after the Warriors drafted guard Will Richard in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Horford just wrapped up his 18th year in the NBA, spending his first nine years in Atlanta, seven of his next nine years in Boston and then a year each in Philadelphia and Oklahoma City in between his stints with the Celtics.
In the 1,138 games he has played in his career, he is averaging 12.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 50.9/37.7/76.3 shooting splits.
He has also earned All-Defensive, All-NBA and All-Rookie team honors once each while being a five-time NBA All-Star. On top of all the individual accolades, Horford won his first NBA Finals in 2024 with the Celtics.
As for his collegiate career, the former Gator is a two-time, back-to-back national champion with Florida in 2006 and 2007. He ranks second in blocked shots in school history and seventh in total rebounds. Additionally, after winning the 2007 SEC Tournament, he was named MVP of the event. Horford is also a member of Florida’s Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2017.