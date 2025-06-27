Will Richard Selected in 2025 NBA Draft
Florida Gators guard Will Richard was drafted on Thursday by the Golden State Warriors with the 56th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft after a trade with Memphis Grizzlies
Richard was an integral part of the Gators' 2024-25 national championship-winning squad, averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 48.7/36.1/84.3 shooting splits.
He was crucial in their pursuit of the first title since 2007, showing up in multiple NCAA Tournament games. In the second and third rounds against UConn and Maryland, respectively, he had 15 points in each contest. Then, in the final versus Houston, he helped get the Gators over the finish line with a team-high 18 points.
Following this postseason run, he was named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team. He also earned SEC Tournament All-Tournament Team honors after the Gators won their conference tournament.
The former Belmont transfer was the first commit for Florida head coach Todd Golden. Richard joined the program in 2022, helping shape the Gators into the team they are today.
Across his three seasons (108 appearances) with Florida, Richard has totaled 1,275 points, 470 rebounds, 201 3-pointers, 148 assists and 129 steals. Additionally, his 129 steals are an all-time program record for a transfer.
Richard is also one of seven players in school history to hit 150+ threes over a two-season span.
With Richard being taken, it now completes the trifecta for the Gators in the draft. Walter Clayton Jr. got things started for Florida on Wednesday, being selected by the Utah Jazz with the 18th pick, and Alijah Martin was drafted 17 picks before Richard by the Toronto Raptors at pick 39. It is also the first time since 2007 that the Gators have had three players taken in a single draft.