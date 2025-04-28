REPORT: Top Point Guard in Transfer Portal to Visit Florida Gators
USC transfer guard Desmond Claude is reportedly visiting the Florida Gators on Thursday. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Claude is also considering North Carolina, Kansas and Virginia.
Four major college basketball will have one of the top guards in the portal checking them out. The Gators at least have the leverage of coming off a National Championship less than 30 days ago. Tipton considers Florida to be a strong landing spot for Claude.
Claude is currently ranked as the No. 9 point guard and No. 34 player overall in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
He entered the transfer portal in the hours before the window closed last week. There are currently no crystal ball predictions on 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his lone season with the Trojans. He was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as voted on by the media.
Claude spent his first two seasons with Xavier. In his second season with the program, he averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game named as the Big East's Most Improved Player.
USC's fortunes did not improve much in their move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and with the addition of Claude. They finished 17-18 (7-13 Big Ten) and participated in the 2025 College Basketball Crown. This is a new tournament that is similar to the NIT. A program can choose to accept a bid if they didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
Claude would help bolster a Gators team that has lost a lot of big names either to the draft or to the portal. Guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin as well as forward/center Alex Condon are heading to the NBA Draft. Condon entered the draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
Denzel Aberdeen departed to rival Kentucky via the portal for what was reported to be for financial reasons. Forward Thomas Haugh has chosen to return to Florida.
The Gators have already made some addition in the portal. They've added guards Xaivian Lee and AJ Brown in the portal. Like Claude, Lee is a top-10 point guard transfer.