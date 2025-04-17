Gators Working on Adding Their Second Transfer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators received a prediction to land their second transfer this offseason. On3’s Jamie Shaw placed one for Ohio’s AJ Brown on Thursday.
Brown (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is a native of Orlando, Fla., but has spent the last three years in Ohio with the Bobcats. His best season with the program came as a junior last year, averaging career-highs in points (13.2), steals (1.3), field goal percentage (47.1%), 3-point percentage (38.8%) and free throw percentage (82.0%).
Should Brown commit to the Gators, he will be the second transfer in the backcourt for head coach Todd Golden this offseason, joining former Princeton guard Xaivian Lee — who committed Wednesday night.
Getting him on board would provide Golden with some necessary perimeter shooting. Losing three of your best 3-pointer shooters in Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard isn’t great, but bringing in a 38.8% shooter from deep does help soften the blow.
It’s even better, though, that Brown’s percentage from outside is better than anyone on the team last year. Florida’s best shooter from the previous campaign was Clayton Jr., who shot 38.6% from three.
Brown does have a connection with the program as well, which makes it a little less surprising that the Gators are targeting him. He is the brother of current Gator Isaiah Brown.
It’s hard to say if Golden will be done making moves in the transfer portal at this moment. He still has to find out if Alex Condon and/or Rueben Chinyelu will be back. Both declared for the NBA Draft. If both keep their names in the draft, then the Gators would most likely have to target additional bigs to replace the two. There’s also a chance that Florida could add one more guard to the team with their name still being linked to some other players in the portal.