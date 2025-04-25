Haugh to Forgo Draft, Return to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh, one of the team's key pieces in its run to the program's third national championship in program history, has elected to forgo the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to the team for his junior season, according to ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.
Primarily Florida's first forward off the bench, the 6-foot-9 sophomore became one of Florida's top options last season, averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 34 percent from deep. He also averaged nearly a steal and a block per game.
Arguably his best performance last season came with a 20-point, 11-rebound effort in the team's comeback win over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. He hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the game to help spark the comeback.
"The thing about Tommy, and it goes for other guys on our roster as well, he's a winning player," head coach Todd Golden said after the win over the Red Raiders. "He just finds ways to impact the game and to help the team win the most -- one of if not the most unselfish guys out there, just being comfortable coming off the bench when he could be starting for pretty much any team in America. Obviously he'll start for us next year."
Haugh is the first of the Gators' draft-possible players to announce his return after forward Alex Condon and center Rueben Chinyelu both announced their plans to enter the draft while retaining their collegiate eligibilities.
Haugh is the latest in roster moves for Florida after the Gators added a pair of transfer guards in Xaivian Lee (Princeton), Haugh's high school teammate, and AJ Brown (Ohio). Florida recently saw guard Kajus Kublickas, guard Denzel Aberdeen (Kentucky) and Sam Alexis (Indiana) all depart from the program through the transfer portal.