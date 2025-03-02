Richard's 25 Points Surges No. 3 Florida to Win over No. 12 Texas A&M
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Behind a 25-point effort from guard Will Richard, No. 3 Florida Gators on Saturday beat its third top-12 opponent of the season with an 89-70 win over the 12th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies.
Coming off a 30-point effort in Tuesday's loss to Georgia, Richard sparked Florida with six 3-pointers in the second half, while forward Thomas Haugh added 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
Defensively, the Gators held Texas A&M to a 39 percent mark from the field while stifling Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV to 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Five of Florida's first eight buckets came from beyond the 3-point line with two each from Haugh and Alijah Martin, with the final one from Haugh giving the Gators its first lead of the game, 19-17 with 12:24 left in the first half.
However, the Gators went onto miss their next eight 3-point tries before a make from Martin gave Florida a 37-26 lead with four minutes left in the half. At that time, Florida held Texas A&M scoreless for over four minutes before forward Pharrel Payne hit a pair of free throws, bringing the Gators lead back to single digits.
The Gators picked up the second half right where they left the first half with successful shooting beyond the arc as Will Richard drilled back-to-back 3-points, which gave Florida a 17-point lead. However, Texas A&M would immediately go on an 8-0 run as the Gators missed six-straight field goal attempts.
A layup from Haugh put Florida up 55-45 with 13:48 left to end the Gators' dry spell, and Richard added his third and fourth 3-pointers shortly after later to put Florida up by nine points after Texas A&M chipped into the lead.
Alex Condon, who came off the bench in his second game back from injury, added back-to-back dunks near the six-minute mark, and Richard and Walter Clayton Jr. added a pair of 3-points to put Florida up by 14 points with under five minutes to go.
The Gators ended the game on a 9-0 scoring run over the last three minutes, capped off by a dunk and a jumper from Haugh with under a minute left, as Florida forced four-straight missed shots to end things.
Next Up
The Gators (25-4, 12-4 SEC) on Wednesday hit the road for a top-10 matchup at No. 6 Alabama, its second ranked matchup in a row. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN2.