Where SI Ranks Florida's Thomas Haugh Among the Nation's Small Forwards

Only five players each year can be considered the best at their respective positions on the hardwood, and Florida Gators star forward Thomas Haugh can claim to be one of them, according to Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney.

Sweeney ranked the top 10 small forwards in men's college basketball for the 2026-27 season on Monday, placing Haugh atop the list.

"He’s back with one goal in mind: a second national championship in his college career," Sweeney wrote. "The chance to go out on a high note instead of with the sour taste of last season’s shock defeat to Iowa was attractive to Haugh. The slashing forward is such a well-rounded two-way force."

The best small forwards for 2026-27:



Thomas Haugh leads the way, but it’s a loaded group with tons of potential superstars to watch: https://t.co/fQhtchXSt4 — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) August 12, 2026

Haugh surprised the college basketball industry this offseason by spurning the NBA for one final year in Gainesville. He had the start of his professional career in the palm of his hand, but instead chose his lasting legacy in the Orange and Blue.

The early-round NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa played a pivotal role in getting Haugh back for his senior year. After entering the postseason as a No. 1 seed and coming off a national championship the year before, it left a horrific image in his mind, one that he wanted to make amends for.

A talk with Golden State forward Draymond Green also helped sway his mind. Quickly after hopping on the phone with former Gator and current Warriors guard Will Richard, he found himself talking to Green about what he would do if he were Haugh.

"He was saying how he loves and he’s invested in the GM part of it," Haugh said. "It was kind of talking through that, and he was telling me what he would do if he was in my shoes, and he was explaining how the NBA is becoming older and more experienced guys are coming in, and it's becoming a bigger thing. Just talking to him about that stuff, it was cool to hear just from an NBA perspective with it.”

Green went more into what he said on his podcast, the Draymond Green Show, too.

"We started talking about, like, the number he could possibly get if he went back, and when he (Will Richard) told me the number in millions that he'd make if he stayed at Florida, I was like, 'Oh no question he should go back,'" Green said.

With Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu back in the fold for next season, the Gators are the clear frontrunner for the preseason No. 1 title, and Haugh has reinforced this idea by stating a “championship or bust” mindset for the team this offseason.

“Last year, we had the pressure of the national championship on our back. I think we have the same thing again - it's national championship for bust for this team, but we're mature enough,” he said.

If Haugh lives up to the standard Sweeney is setting for him for his senior season, then it is hard to believe Florida will not be competing for the title. Florida opens the season on Nov. 2 against Miami in Tampa.

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