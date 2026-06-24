How Draymond Green Helped Thomas Haugh Return to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Thomas Haugh's return to Florida sent shockwaves through the college basketball world and all but solidified the Gators' standing as the preseason No. 1 team in the country. It almost did not happen, though.

Factors such as Florida's early loss in the NCAA Tournament, NIL support and discussions with family ultimately led to his return. A conversation with an NBA legend helped, too.

As Haugh pondered over what to do, he turned to former UF teammate and current Golden State Warrior Will Richard for advice. Richard, on FaceTime with Haugh, gave the phone to veteran teammate Draymond Green. Green made it clear that if he were in Haugh's shoes, he would return to Florida.

“It was really cool. Just kind of talking through," Haugh said. "He was saying how he loves and he’s invested in the GM part of it. It was kind of talking through that, and he was telling me what he would do if he was in my shoes and he was explaining how the NBA is becoming older and more experienced guys are coming in, and it's becoming a bigger thing. Just talking to him about that stuff, it was cool to hear just from an NBA perspective with it.”

Green also detailed the conversation on a recent episode of the Draymond Green Show, saying that he cannot take the credit for Haugh's return. He did, however, admit that the NIL numbers surrounding a return for Haugh was key in his advice for the Gators star.

"We started talking about, like, the number he could possibly get if he went back, and when he (Will Richard) told me the number in millions that he'd make if he stayed at Florida, I was like, 'Oh no question he should go back,'" Green recalled. "Once we got on the phone with Thomas the number was actually higher than Will thought or had told me it was."

Draymond on helping Thomas Haugh with his NBA Draft Decision



“When he (Will Richard) told me the number in millions that he'd make if he stayed at Florida, I was like "oh no question he should go back", once we got on the phone with Thomas the number was actually higher than… pic.twitter.com/aKkL5Gly30 — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) June 19, 2026

Haugh, for reference, will make roughly $7 million in NIL deals, according to the Associated Press' Mark Long, which is more than what he likely would have made per year in his rookie contract had he been selected as a low lottery pick. That number could also grow if Haugh ultimately contends to be the player of the year and more brand deals present themselves.

"It's crazy, but it's a blessing," Haugh said of the support. "... I just want to represent the University of Florida the best I can. They're investing that much in me, and I want to invest the same amount of time and practice and hard work back to the university."

While NIL helped, Haugh's history with Florida was a big deciding factor. Green said that Haugh's history was also a talking point.

Haugh grew up a big UF fan and has siblings either currently enrolled or who are enrolling at the university. His journey as an under-the-radar freshman who came off the bench, to key bench piece on a national championship team, to now one of college basketball's biggest stars has made him a fan-favorite around Gainesville.

"Florida's his dream school," Green said. "He's won a national championship there. Going to come back next year and have an opportunity to win a second national championship, possibly. Compete for a national player of the year. And a much-weaker draft. And he's going to make really good money that's 1099 income as opposed to W2 income that NBA players make.

"He's gonna solidify himself as one of the greatest Gators ever at his dream school, I just don't know it gets much better than that.”

While all of that sounds great, Green said he reminded Haugh that success does not come without the work.

"One thing I told him, 'Alright, but you got to go do the work. You have to come back next year better than you are right now. So, you got to go do the work,'" Green said. "But I think it's the right decision to go back to school."

Haugh, for what it is worth, has been putting in the work in the offseason. Earlier this month, he detailed how he and Alex Condon spent a portion of the offseason working out in Los Angeles with NBA players, including Green's former teammate Klay Thompson, with a focus on expanding his game. He said he is working to be more comfortable on the wing by being a more effective passer, more consistent shooter and better finisher with his left hand.

With Haugh, Condon and reigning defensive player of the year Rueben Chinyelu all returning, Florida will likely enter the season as the No. 1 team in the country and the favorites to win the national title. Haugh knows after last season, though, that preseason expectations do not equal postseason celebrations.

"It's national championship or bust for this team," Haugh said. "But we're mature enough, we have a really old group now to know that, so I think we're going to be really comfortable coming in this season."

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