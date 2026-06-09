'Championship or Bust' Mindset for Florida's Thomas Haugh Entering Senior Season

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Thomas Haugh has a clear mindset for his fourth and final season with the Florida Gators: championship or bust.

"I think this year, we have the pressure, obviously, where we're probably going to be a top-three team when it comes out," Haugh said. "Last year, we had the pressure of the national championship on our back. I think we have the same thing again - it's national championship for bust for this team, but we're mature enough."

Less than three months ago, Haugh walked off the floor in Tampa's Benchmark International Arena after Florida's shocking 73-72 loss to Iowa in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, with the intentions of last season being his final with the program. With a championship-calibar roster, a championship-level coaching staff and after turning survival from a brutal non-conference schedule into an SEC regular-season title, the Gators were among the favorites to win another national title.

"I think last year, our team deserved to go farther," Haugh said. "I think we had the squad to do it."

Rather than let that be the last time he walked off the floor as a Gator, the loss fueled a return.

Despite growing NBA Draft hype and the potential to be a lottery pick, Haugh elected to return for his senior season without having entered his name into the draft pool. Head coach Todd Golden this offseason admitted that had Florida made a run, Haugh likely would not be back.

Haugh admitted as much on Tuesday.

"You didn't think I was going to be here again, right?" Haugh said to open his first press availability of the offseason.

A lot went into Haugh's decision outside of the catalyst that was the shocking loss to the Hawkeyes, though. He explained he took a month to discuss with is family, agent and other members of his inner circle on what the best move would be.

For starters, this included not participating in the NBA Draft Combine unless he was set on leaving Florida.

"Just kind of strategy," Haugh said. "You don't want to go out there and perform bad or perform really, really well for a team and they get that taste in your mouth about you."

Then there was the conversations with his family and those just outside of his inner-circle. Specifically, a 45-minute phone conversation with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green helped clear his head.

As he went back-and-forth, Haugh called former teammate Will Richard to get a "perspective from a player." Richard, a rookie for the Warriors, added Green to the call.

"It was really cool," Haugh said. "... He was telling me what he would do if he was in my shoes, and he was explaining how the NBA is becoming older and more experienced guys are coming in, and it's becoming a bigger thing."

Green, in Haugh's shoes, would return, too, for what it's worth.

Then there's the monetary aspect and lifestyle of playing in the NBA.

Shortly after Haugh announced his return, Golden detailed how Name, Image and Likeness as a star player at Florida could be more beneficial than a lower pick in the First Round by a small-market NBA team.

"Tommy has the ability to go to major brands, whether it be across Florida or to go nationwide, and be a part of marketing campaigns," Golden said. "He's obviously a stud kid, a good looking kid. He's gonna graduate. He's got connections and that longevity of being here on campus where he will be recognized nationally.

"... If you're here at Florida, you can take advantage of that. If you are playing for the Pacers next season, are you going to be able to take advantage of that?"

For reference, Haugh will make roughly $7 million in NIL deals this season at Florida, according to the Associate Press' Mark Long, which is more than what he likely would have made per year in his rookie contract had he been selected as a low lottery pick. That number could also grow as the season progresses depending on if more brand deals present themselves.

"It's crazy, but it's a belessing," Haugh said. "... I just want to represent the University of Florida the best I can. They're investing that much in me, and I want to invest the same amount of time and practice and hard work back to the university."

Haugh and his family also turned to another former UF teammate in Walter Clayton Jr. for advice on life in the NBA. Haugh explained that his mother, Jennifer, spoke with Clayton Jr.'s mother, Cherie, about his first season in the league, which included getting traded midway through his rookie season despite being a first-round pick.

Haugh said that conversation sparked his mom to tell him to think about returning to Florida.

"The NBA life is no joke," he said. "... Like, you get traded any day of the week, you're not out there going and getting dinners with your guys every night, or like going on fun trips and stuff like that. It's a job."

Advice from people close to Will Richard and Walter Clayton Jr. helped Thomas Haugh make his decision. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Speaking of those fun trips, Haugh made his decision shortly after returning from a vacation to Hawai'i with his girlfriend, during which he was not on his phone and left his parents, agent and coaches to scramble. Once he returned, he began to make his rounds.

He first told Alex Condon, one of the first Gators to announce his return for a senior season. Then came a lunch with Condon and UF's coaching staff in Los Angeles, where the two spent a portion of the offseason working out. Haugh told Golden early in their meeting that he was returning.

"It was awesome," Haugh said. "He came up, and he gave me a hug. Then I facetimed my parents, and my mom started crying."

That near-month of waiting for Haugh's decision paid off, and Florida approaches the 2026-27 season as the likely No. 1 team in the country, with Haugh's return headlining a mostly-similar roster. In addition to Haugh and Condon, Florida retained star big Rueben Chinyelu after he entered the draft, will return the bulk of its core bench and receieved a commitment from guard Denzel Aberdeen out of the transfer portal. Aberdeen is still waiting on a decision from the NCAA regarding a waiver for a final year of eligibility, but Florida remains confident.

Haugh is also confident that the "championship or bust" mentality will prove fruitful. For now, he will continue going through his final offseason at Florida while reflecting on his journey from an underrated recruit to a key bench piece on a national title team to now one of college basketball's biggest stars.

"It's all been a blessing," he said. "It's kind of crazy with how it all went down. It still feels like a dream. That's the luxury of being here at the University of Florida."

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