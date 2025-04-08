All Gators

Social Media Reacts To Florida Gators National Championship

The Florida Gators defeated Houston, 65-63, to clinch its third title in program history.

Tyler Carmona

Apr 7, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Florida Gators guard Isaiah Brown (20) cuts the net after defeating the Houston Cougars in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO-- For the first time since 2007, the Florida Gators men's basketball team are NCAA national champions. 

The No. 1 seed Gators knocked down fellow No.1 seed Houston Cougars, 65-63, despite being behind by 12 points in the second half.

Florida’s First Team All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. started the first half scoreless, but fellow guard Will Richard picked up the slack scoring 18 points, 14 of which came in the first half, while knocking down four 3-pointers

Clayton Jr. eventually made his way into the box score, finishing the game with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds. 

Another key contributor for Florida was Alex Condon, who scored 12 points and also grabbed seven rebounds while being a consistent force on the defensive end. The sophomore came up with a loose ball in the final seconds to seal the win.

The win gave Florida’s men basketball team their third national championship in program history, all coming in the 21st century.

Basketball media and members of Gator Nation ran to social media with their praise and excitement for Florida. 

