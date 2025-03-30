Texas Tech Reacts to Florida's Comeback
SAN FRANCISCO-- Texas Tech's Darrion Williams, JT Toppin and Chance McMillan truly believed the Red Raiders would defeat the Florida Gators in Saturday's Elite Eight.
"It kind of hit when the clock was zero. I wish I could change a few plays that happened. But can't go back and do that. But, I mean, I Thought we could win until it hit zero," Williams said.
"I thought we could win it the whole game. There wasn't a doubt in my mind until the clock hit zero. Obviously, was definitely some plays we could have changed, especially on free throws. But, yeah, I thought we was going to win it the whole time," Toppin added.
"Same, until it hit zero," McMillan said.
The Red Raiders had every reason to believe it, too.
Texas Tech had largely controlled its matchup against Florida and even led by 10 points late in the second half. Instead, UF All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. woke up, and paired with the consistent Thomas Haugh, the Gators completed the comeback with an 18-4 run to win 84-79 and advance to the Final Four.
"I want to give a lot of credit to Texas Tech. I thought they played a great game today," UF head coach Todd Golden said. "Controlled different facets of the game that we usually do. They had our backs against the wall. I think we were down 10. Under the four-minute media.
"But credit to our players and our staff. I thought we did a great job staying the course, not getting too high or too low or trying to make hero defensive plays down the stretch. We executed our fouls. (Clayton Jr. and Haugh) made some big-time shots."
Clayton Jr. was the spark, finishing with a game-high 30 points including a pair of 3-pointers to take the lead and 13 total free throw makes.
"That was the part that, honestly, I was disappointed in, was just that he got to the free-throw line so much," Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland said. "He's a hard cover. He's just so difficult. He can hurt you in so many different ways. He's dynamic at shooting. But he's crafty in his change of pace. And they do such a good job of moving the ball."
Meanwhile, Haugh was the glue, as he's been all season, with 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. He also had a clutch 3-pointer late in the second half.
"I thought No. 10, Thomas' 3s, were the ones that really hurt us," McCasland said. "But those were the ones we were willing to give up because putting two on the ball and the rotation."
Despite being in control for most of Saturday's game, Texas Tech had its shortcomings, too. The Red Raiders struggled from beyond the arc after a 6-for-7 start, finishing 10-for-27. Texas Tech also shot 7-for-13 from the free throw line compared to Florida's 25-for-27 mark with multiple misses late in the game including first shots on one-and-ones.
However, McCasland wasn't quick to point out those shortcomings as the reason for the loss.
"In these moments that's not what got us beat. I'm not just saying that as coach-speak," he said. "I think we pushed the tempo a little too quick late in the game and rushed some things. I feel if we had a little more composure, and if we would have been able to defensive rebound and limit the 3s from Clayton, I think that would have been the difference in the game for me."
With the win, Florida advances to its first Final Four in 11 years and sixth overall as a program. The Gators will face the winner of Sunday's matchup between Auburn and Michigan State on April 5 in San Antonio.