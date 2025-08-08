All Gators

Three Thoughts on Gators' 2025-26 SEC Schedule

The SEC released its schedule for the 2025-26 men's basketball season on Wednesday.

Head coach Todd Golden celebrates after leading the Florida Gators to a national championship in his third season as the head coach.
Head coach Todd Golden celebrates after leading the Florida Gators to a national championship in his third season as the head coach. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The SEC on Wednesday released the conference schedule for the 2025-26 season.

Coming off a national championship and SEC tournament title, the Florida Gators are expected to be one of the favorites in the league next season under fourth-year head coach Todd Golden.

Florida Gators on SI gives three thoughts on Florida's conference schedule, which includes a return to a home-and-home series against a heated rival and an important stretch of games midway through the SEC schedule.

1. Florida vs. Kentucky is Back the Way it Should Be, and It's Even More Personal

When the SEC adjusted its schedule to account for Texas and Oklahoma joining the league, home-and-home matchups would be cut, and Florida's rivalry against Kentucky fell victim. Now, one of the SEC's top rivalries is back with the Gators hosting on Feb. 14 before the Wildcats host on March 7.

There's no reason that Florida and Kentucky shouldn't play a home-and-home on a yearly basis, especially considering the Gators the reigning national championship and Kentucky, simply put, is Kentucky.

The return of the home-and-home is not only good for the conference, but good for the entire NCAA with both teams back to being nationally relevant.

Not to mention, this year's matchups are personal for multiple reasons.

The two teams only met once a year ago, a six-point win by the Wildcats in overtime in Lexington. Of Florida's four losses last season, Kentucky is the only team the Gators didn't at least split the season matchups with.

Denzel Aberdeen
Denzel Aberdeen, a key rotational piece in the Florida Gators' run to a national title, will play his former team twice as a member of the Kentucky Wildcats. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

The Gators defeated Missouri to open the SEC Tournament after losing their lone matchup in the regular season, defeated Tennessee twice against one loss and dominated Georgia at home before their shocking defeat in late February.

Not to mention, Florida will play against former guard Denzel Aberdeen, who shockingly left the program this offseason and joined the Wildcats, twice, including the Orlando native's senior day with Kentucky on March 7.

Coincidence? Sure. Personal? You bet.

2. Those Saturday Games are Elite

Of Florida's 10 SEC matchups to take place on a Saturday, eight come against teams that finished in the top half of the league a year ago, which include the aforementioned two matchups against Kentucky and home matchups against Tennessee (Jan. 10), Auburn (Jan. 24) and Alabama (Jan. 31).

Considering the level of competition, drawing four home games against the above four opponents, three of whom are home-only, is about as favorable of a draw as the Gators could get.

Three of Florida's four losses a year ago came against opponents they will play on a Saturday in the two Kentucky matchups, the home matchup against Tennessee and the SEC opener against Missouri on Jan. 3.

Florida's other Saturday games include road matchups at Vanderbilt (Jan. 17), Texas A&M (Feb. 7) and Ole Miss (Feb. 21) and a home matchup against Arkansas (Feb. 28),

3. Important Midseason Stretch

Arguably the biggest eye-opening stretch on the conference schedule is from Jan. 24 until Feb. 14, during which Florida will play four of the SEC's top six teams from a year ago and one of the only teams to who beat the Gators last year.

Florida will host Auburn to open the stretch before travelling to SEC bottom feeder South Carolina on either Jan. 27 or 28. From there, its a home matchup against Alabama on Jan. 31 before road matchups at Texas A&M (Feb. 7) and Georgia (Feb. 10 or 11).

The Bulldogs, coached by former UF head coach Mike White, gave the Gators their final loss of last season and his first against his former team in Athens.

Gator
Georgia head coach Mike White coached the Florida Gators from 2014-2022. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Gators round out that stretch with its aforementioned home game against Kentucky on Feb. 14.

While the Gators had considerable success against these opponents, going 8-2 combined against the six teams, this stretch could be what makes or breaks Florida next season.

Florida Gators 2025-26 Schedule

All times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Date

Opponent

Location

Nov. 3 (Mon.)

vs. Arizona (Hall of Fame Series)

Las Vegas, Nev.

Nov. 6 (Thurs.)

North Florida

Gainesville, Fla.

Nov. 11 (Tues.)

Florida State

Gainesville, Fla.

Nov. 16 (Sun.)

vs. Miami (Jacksonville Hoops Showdown)

Jacksonville Fla.

Nov. 21 (Fri.)

Merrimack

Gainesville, Fla.

Nov. 27 (Thu.)

TCU (Rady Children’s Invitational)

San Diego, Calif.

Nov. 28 (Fri.)

Providence/Wisconsin (Rady Children’s Invitational, Opponent TBD)

San Diego, Calif.

Dec. 2 (Tue.)

at Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge)

Durham, N.C.

Dec. 9 (Tue.)

vs. UConn (Jimmy V Classic)

New York, N.Y.

Dec. 13 (Sat.)

George Washington (Orange Bowl Classic)

Sunrise, Fla.

Dec. 17 (Wed.)

Saint Francis

Gainesville, Fla.

Dec. 21 (Sun.)

Colgate

Gainesville, Fla.

Dec. 29 (Mon.)

Dartmouth

Gainesville, Fla.

Jan. 3 (Sat.)

at Missouri

Columbia, Mo.

Jan. 6 or 7 (Tues. or Wed.)

Georgia

Gainesville, Fla.

Jan. 10 (Sat.)

Tennessee

Gainesville, Fla.

Jan. 13 or 14 (Tues. or Wed.)

at Oklahoma

Norman, Ok.

Jan. 17 (Sat.)

at Vanderbilt

Nashville, Tenn.

Jan. 20 or 21 (Tues. or Wed.)

LSU

Gainesville, Fla.

Jan. 24 (Sat.)

Auburn

Gainesville, Fla.

Jan. 27 or 28 (Tues. or Wed.)

at South Carolina

Columbia, S.C.

Jan. 31 (Sat.)

Alabama

Gainesville, Fla.

Feb. 7 (Sat.)

at Texas A&M

College Station, Tex.

Feb. 10 or 11 (Tues. or Wed.)

at Georgia

Athens, Ga.

Feb. 14 (Sat.)

Kentucky

Gainesville, Fla.

Feb. 17 or 18 (Tues. or Wed.)

South Carolina

Gainesville, Fla.

Feb. 21 (Sat.)

at Ole Miss

Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 25 (Wed.)

at Texas

Austin, Tex.

Feb. 28 (Sat.)

Arkansas

Gainesville, Fla.

March 3 or 4 (Tues. or Wed.)

Mississippi State

Gainesville, Fla.

March 7 (Sat.)

at Kentucky

Gainesville, Fla.

