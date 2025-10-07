All Gators

Tip Times Set for Gators Title-Defense 2025-26 Campaign

Florida opens the 2025-26 season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against Arizona.

Cam Parker

One of Florida's most important games this season is a non-conference matchup against UConn.
One of Florida's most important games this season is a non-conference matchup against UConn. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators men's basketball team on Tuesday announced the bulk of its television schedule and start times for its 2025-26 season.

Looking to defend its national championship from last season, Florida will play a tougher non-conference schedule, including games against Arizona (Nov. 3), Florida State (Nov. 11), Miami (Nov. 16), TCU (Nov. 27), either Wisconsin or Providence (Nov. 28), Duke (Dec. 2) and UConn (Dec. 9) before its 18-game SEC schedule.

“Well, a lot of people talked about us not having it strong enough out of conference last year,” head coach Golden said this offseason. “That won't be this year.”

Of its 31 regular season games, three will be network broadcasts with the games against Duke for the ACC-SEC Challenge and UConn in the Jimmy V Classic on ESPN and the second game of the Rady Children's Invitational against either Wisconsin or Providence on Fox.

“Obviously, Duke is the marquee program in the ACC right now,” Golden said. “It's not close. And for us to be picked to go play there, we take that as another huge compliment... Same thing with the opportunity to play UConn,” Golden said. “We're not going to turn down an opportunity to play in Madison Square Garden on ESPN against one of the best programs in America.”

Florida defeated UConn during last year's run in the NCAA Tournament.
Florida defeated UConn during last year's run in the NCAA Tournament. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Rounding out its non-conferenc, the Gators will have three games on ESPN, three on SEC Network and one each on ESPN2, FS1 and TNT Sports. Three games will be streaming-only on SEC Network+.

Of its SEC slate, 10 games will be on either ESPN, ESPN 2 or ESPNU, six on SEC Network and two on ABC.

Florida also has 28 of its 31 games with finalized tip-off times. The Gators' season opener against Arizona on Nov. 3 does not have a finalized time, while it's game against either Providence or Wisconsin on Nov. 28 will begin at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., depending on if Florida is either playing in the championship or in the third-place game.

Additionally, Florida's Final Four rematch against Auburn at home on Jan. 24 will tip-off at either 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.

Heading into this season, Golden expressed that while replicating what happened last year is a goal, the team is focusing on the task at hand rather than the pressure of repeating.

“I want the guys that were here to take pride in defending and doing everything they can to get us back there, but on a holistic approach with this team, it wouldn't be fair to the new guys to be pouring into that all the way. We got a lot of steps to go before we get back there," he said. "So I'm not trying to put that -- pressure might not be the right word -- but that expectation on them right now.”

Florida's full 2025-26 schedule with tip-off times and television designations can be found below:

Date

Opponent

Location

TV/Time

Nov. 3 (Mon.)

Arizona (Hall of Fame Series)

Las Vegas, NV

TNT Sports/TBA

Nov. 6 (Thurs.)

North Florida

Gainesville, Fla.

SEC+/8 p.m.

Nov. 11 (Tues.)

Florida State

Gainesville, Fla.

SECN/7 p.m.

Nov. 16 (Sun.)

Miami (Fla.)

Jacksonville, Fla.

ESPN/8:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 (Fri.)

Merrimack

Gainesville, Fla.

SEC+/7 p.m.

Nov. 27 (Thurs.)

TCU (Rady Children's)

San Diego, Calif.

FS1/3 p.m.

Nov. 28 (Fri.)

Providence OR Wisconsin (Rady Children's)

San Diego, Calif.

FOX/3 p.m. OR 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 (Tues.)

@ Duke (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Durham, NC

ESPN/7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 (Tues.)

UConn (Jimmy V Classic)

New York, NY

ESPN/9 p.m.

Dec. 13 (Sat.)

George Washington (Orange Bowl Classic)

Sunrise, Fla.

ESPN2/2:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 (Wed.)

Saint Francis

Gainesville, Fla.

SECN/6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 (Sun.)

Colgate

Gainesville, Fla.

SEC+/Noon

Dec. 29 (Mon.)

Dartmouth

Gainesville, Fla.

SECN/6 p.m.

Jan. 3 (Sat.)

@ Missouri

Columbia, Mo.

SECN/8:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 (Tues.)

Georgia

Gainesville, Fla.

SECN/7 p.m.

Jan. 10 (Sat.)

Tennessee

Gainesville, Fla.

ESPN OR ESPN2/Noon

Jan. 13 (Tues.)

@ Oklahoma

Norman, Okla.

ESPN2 OR ESPNU/9 p.m.

Jan. 17 (Sat.)

@ Vanderbilt

Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN OR ESPN2 OR ESPNU/2 p.m.

Jan. 20 (Tues.)

LSU

Gainesville, Fla.

ESPN2/7 p.m.

Jan. 24 (Sat.)

Auburn

Gainesville, Fla.

ESPN OR ESPN2/4 p.m. OR 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 (Wed.)

@ South Carolina

Columbia, SC

SECN/9 p.m.

Feb. 1 (Sun.)

Alabama

Gainesville, Fla.

ABC/1 p.m.

Feb. 7 (Sat.)

@ Texas A&M

College Station, Tx.

SECN/8:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 (Wed.)

@ Georgia

Athens, Ga.

ESPN2 OR ESPNU/7 p.m.

Feb. 14 (Sat.)

Kentucky

Gainesville, Fla.

ABC/3 p.m.

Feb. 17 (Tues.)

South Carolina

Gainesville, Fla.

SECN/7 p.m.

Feb. 21 (Sat.)

@ Ole Miss

Oxford, Miss.

ESPN OR ESPN2/7 p.m.

Feb. 25 (Wed.)

@ Texas

Austin, Tx.

ESPN2 OR ESPNU/7 p.m.

Feb. 28 (Sat.)

Arkansas

Gainesville, Fla.

ESPN OR ESPN2/8:30 p.m.

March 3 (Tues.)

Mississippi State

Gainesville, Fla.

SECN/8 p.m.

March 7 (Sat.)

@ Kentucky

Lexington, Ky.

ESPN OR ESPN2/4 p.m.

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

