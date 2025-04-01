Togetherness, Leadership Providing Push to Final Four for Gators
Players will always be tested from game to game in the regular season, but win or lose, there’s always the next one.
However, in the postseason, the same can’t be said, which is why it’s even more impressive that the Florida Gators have clawed back from the grave twice in the stretch of four games.
And while it’s one thing for players to say they have that togetherness on the court, it’s another to actually show it like the Gators have clearly done during this run in the NCAA Tournament.
“…could easily just break, start pointing the finger, blaming each other for this and that,” Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. said after their comeback win over Texas Tech. “But we just stayed together through the end and stayed the course.”
Having this level of teamwork and trust didn’t just happen overnight, though. It began cultivating when everybody first walked in the door last summer, says Clayton Jr.
“And I think that just goes to show the togetherness of the team, the love we have for each other to get through those tough times,” Clayton Jr. added. “Because we went through tough times during the summer, through practice.”
From that point, it’s only grown and strengthened.
You can see it in times like when they traveled to South Carolina on a Wednesday in a SEC clash with the Gamecocks. A game in which they didn’t lead until the final five seconds, thanks to a Will Richard game-winning layup.
Or grabbing back-to-back wins on the road versus No. 1 Auburn and No. 22 Mississippi State despite being down key players in both games.
Moments like these have provided the framework for these come-from-behind wins in the postseason. It may not have been evident to the casual spectator at the time, but it’s as clear as day now.
It also helps having the leaders in the locker room like the Gators have in Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard for the postseason.
When you have multiple leaders on the roster, especially ones who’ve gone through similar experiences, it’s like having a head coach on the court.
All three have their own ways of showing their experience and leadership.
“That's the benefit of having great senior leadership in the backcourt,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said.
“Mart, two Final Fours with two different programs. That speaks volumes of him as a winner. Will Richard is a great winner, leader and great communicator. And obviously Walter has led us by example all year.”
These three are why even when the Gators found themselves with a nine-point deficit late to Texas Tech, Golden was relatively unfazed.
“So in those moments, even though you're down nine, you feel about as good as you can being in that situation,” he said.
This tight-knit group will have their chance to move onto the Championship game on Saturday when they take on Auburn. The game is expected to tip at 6:09 p.m. ET and be televised on CBS.