Florida Gators Announce Official Hiring of OC Buster Faulkner

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have officially announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

Faulkner, previously the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech the last three seasons, was first reported to be Florida's expected offensive coordinator last week.

"I'm extremely excited to get to work under Jon Sumrall," Faulkner said. "He's a proven winner and that's what excites me the most about this opportunity. Florida is place where we can compete for national championships and I can't wait to meet the players and get this thing rolling!"

Across stints at Georgia Tech as the offensive coordinator (2023-25) and as an offensive quality control coach at Georgia with a focus on quarterbacks (2020-22), Faulkner emerged as one of the top offensive assistants in the country.

After winning two national titles at Georgia, Faulkner turned Georgia Tech into one of the most efficient offenses in the country. The Yellow Jackets rank first in the ACC in rushing (197.8) second in total offense (437.7), third in passing efficiency (144.1) and fifth in scoring offense (31.0) collectively across his three-year stint.

This year, he was named the 2025 FootballScoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year.

"Buster is one of the most innovative offensive coaches in football and I couldn't be happier for him to join our staff," Sumrall said. "Throughout his impressive career, not only has Buster led some of the highest-scoring offenses in the country, but he's also shown the ability to design and implement his offenses to the strengths of his players. There is not a doubt in my mind that Buster will have our offense lighting up the scoreboard."

Faulkner's hiring highlights Sumrall's wishes for an explosive offense while keeping a promise to hire an offensive coordinator with the same mindset, a promise he made at the announcement of his hiring nearly two weeks ago.

"I want the scoreboard to light up," he said during his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "The way we've played maybe where I've been has looked a little different than how I want to play moving forward because your job everywhere you are is to figure out how you win for the place you're at. Here, I think we can score a lot of points, and that's what I want to do."

Florida Gators Staff Changes Under Sumrall

Faulkner is the second official hiring for the Gators under Sumrall, following behind defensive coordinator Brad White.

Additionally, Florida is expected to retain defensive line coach Gerald Chatman under Sumrall. The Gators have also interviewed Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and former Auburn offensive coordinator and running backs coach Derrick Nix for roles on the offensive coaching staff.

Notably, Nix spent two days in Gainesville earlier this week for his interview and was seen at Spurrier's Gridiron Grille with Sumrall, White, Faulkner and other off-field staffers.

Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman is the lone Billy Napier assistant to be reported to be retained under Jon Sumrall so far. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, the bulk of last year's coaching staff has already either been reported to not be retained by Sumrall or is close to finalizing deals at new schools.

Former staffers reported to go elsewhere include defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and former corners coach Deron Wilson to Arkansas, special teams coordinator Joe Houston to LSU and linebackers coach Robert Bala to James Madison.

Bala will be the Dukes' defensive coordinator under former UF head coach Billy Napier.

Additionally, former running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been named as a target at both Kentucky and Texas for their open running backs coach position.

Staffers who have already been reported to not be retained but have not had future plans reported include receivers coach Billy Gonzales and offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster.

Quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara, edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri and offensive coordinator, tight ends coach Russ Callaway and strength and conditioning coach Tyler Myles have not had future plans reported.

Last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

More From Florida Gators on SI