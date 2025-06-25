Two Gators Selected in ESPN's Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo updated their 2025 NBA mock draft on Wednesday, with a pair of Florida Gators being selected across the two rounds.
To no surprise, Walter Clayton Jr. landed inside the first round. In this mock, he was selected 23rd overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. Joining Clayton Jr. as the other Gator in this mock draft is Alijah Martin, who was projected to go to the Phoenix Suns in the second round with the 52nd overall pick.
Clayton Jr. had one of the best individual seasons in Gators history, taking home 2025 consensus first-team All-American honors, first-team All-SEC honors, a national championship, a SEC Tournament title and much more.
Woo noted two attributes that he showcased through his fantastic senior season that will, at a minimum, make him a reliable piece off the bench for any team in the league.
“His explosiveness and ability to create his own shot are strong calling cards that should give him a pathway to being a useful bench scorer, at worst,” Woo said.
While they do have Clayton Jr. ending up with the Pelicans in this edition, they also mentioned that there are teams within the top 20 that are suitors for the talented guard, thanks to his impressive workouts.
“Clayton has showcased his dynamic shotmaking in workouts and worked his way up boards,” Woo said. “He has fans in front offices selecting higher than this, with scenarios in play in which he lands in the top 20.”
If it were up to Gators head coach Todd Golden, though, Clayton Jr. would be a top 10 or 12 pick.
“Personally, I think he should be close to, like, 10, you know, 12, if I was a NBA GM, but I'm not,” Golden said.
He also added that, should the projected first-round pick fall into the late teens or early 20s, then teams will look back on it and question how they let that happen.
“But whoever picks him is going to get an incredible value,” Golden said, “and then in two years, people are gonna be, 'How did Walter Clayton drop to that? Why did he go there?' I'm just telling you right now that's what's gonna happen.”
With the Pelicans not performing at their best and still trying to build out their ideal roster, it’s not that bad of a situation for Clayton Jr. to walk into. He could establish himself as a reliable bench scorer for the second unit, something that is very much needed for them.
The only Gator not to be selected in this mock was Will Richard. However, that doesn’t mean his career is over, nor do these mock drafts always get it right. If he does go unselected, he’ll still have the opportunity to sign as an unrated free agent with any team in the league to continue his career.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ABC and ESPN.