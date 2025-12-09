UConn Players Who Can Give the Gators Fits at Jimmy V Classic

A trip to Madison Square Garden in New York is up next for the Florida Gators, taking on the No. 5 UConn Huskies. It is a rematch between the two programs, who played in the Round of 32 during last season’s postseason tournament.

This contest is a big one for the Gators, who are still looking for that signature win of the year, and there are several Huskies the players need to key in on if they want to add it to their resume on Tuesday.

Solo Ball

Ball is one of the leaders on the roster. He is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game through nine games. However, he has not been as efficient with jump shots as one would like. The junior is shooting 41.7 percent from the field overall and just 27.9 percent from deep, despite connecting on 41.4 percent of his triples from a season ago.

"He's been more effective from two than three this year, which is a little surprising," head coach Todd Golden said. "He's finishing better, not shooting as well. But I think that's probably a little fluky. He's still a great shooter on the move, and we're still going to treat him as such tomorrow night."

UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) has been efficient close to the basket. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This is a matchup he has been looking forward to all season, though, hoping to exact revenge for last season’s tournament loss at the hands of the Gators.

“The rematch with Florida is circled on my calendar,” Ball said. “I didn’t play the way I wanted to.”

Alex Karaban

Another member of UConn’s 2024-25 squad, Karaban, is as experienced as it comes. He is in his redshirt senior season in college, averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in nine games.

Karaban is one of the Huskies' most dangerous shooters, making 41.5 percent of his threes on 4.6 attempts per game. The Gators must run him off the 3-point line to make him as ineffective as possible.

Silas Demery Jr.

A newcomer to UConn, Demery Jr. is contributing 10.4 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. He has also shown two-way ability, recording 17 steals on the season. Unlike Karaban, though, the junior has mightily struggled from deep. He is shooting 25 percent from behind the arc on 12 attempts.

"His assist-rate right now is really high. He's making a lot of the plays for them, finding the shooters," Golden said.

Despite it being his first year with UConn, Demery Jr. is familiar with Florida. He played in the SEC with the Georgia Bulldogs over the past two seasons before making the move up north. He is 1-4 in his career against the Gators.

Taris Reed Jr. & Braylon Mullins

Reed is UConn’s best big man. The 6-foot-11, 265-pound big man is pouring in 15.5 points and bringing down 8.3 rebounds per game this season.

The one downside for Reed Jr. in the 2025-26 campaign is it has been plagued by an ankle injury. He has played just four games this year and is a game-time decision for Tuesday’s contest.

Mullins, like Reed Jr., missed time due to an ankle injury suffered before the season started. As a result, he has only featured in three games. Nonetheless, the highly talented freshman is averaging 9.7 points and three rebounds per game. His best game of the season came against the Kansas Jayhawks on December 2, scoring 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting and 3-for-9 from deep.

