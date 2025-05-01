Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin Share Their NBA Comparisons
As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, insiders, reporters and many others will give their player comparisons for almost every prospect in the draft. They’ll liken their playstyles to guys still in the league or to those whose time has passed.
For former Florida Gators guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin, though, there isn’t just one player they compare to. Instead, they try to emulate their game after multiple NBA players, they said on the most recent episode of The OGs podcast with hosts and former Gators Udonis Haslem and Mike Mille, which was released on Wednesday.
“I like taking bits and pieces from different people's game,” Clayton Jr. said. “Like I love the way Jrue [Holiday] guards. Donovan Mitchell with all the different footworks whenever he gets inside the paint. Guys like [Darius] Garland, even Luka [Doncic], the way they use their shoulders, putting it into peoples bodies. Just trying to take things from different guards.”
His running mate, Martin, did share a couple of similar players, but also had some known defenders on his list as well.
“Early in the league, probably Davion Mitchell, towards the break in point,” Martin said. “Lu Dort and then at my peak Jrue Holiday. But then I also have an offensive game like Donovan Mitchell or Damian Lillard that I can get to.”
Haslem and Miller, who played together at UF from 1998-02 and again with the NBA's Miami Heat from 2010-13, loved the names Clayton Jr. and Martin dropped. More specifically, they were in love with what they have in common.
“The good thing that the both of you guys did is name winning basketball players,” Haslem said. “It is very few players that have the role that they absolutely want on the team. The other 80-90% of us got to play a role to help the team win. I love that you two named those dudes.”
In Clayton Jr.’s case, it is easy to see how he’s taken pieces from the players he listed and displayed them in his game. Both Mitchell and Doncic are great shotmakers in the league. They take difficult shots all the time that many would rarely ever take and knock them down with regularity.
Just as an example, go back to the corner three that Clayton Jr. hit in the Final Four matchup against Auburn. He had little no breathing room and sank the triple in a big moment for his team.
For Martin, it’s the same sentiment. On the defensive side of the ball, he chose three guards that have made their money and have kept a spot in the league because of the work they’ve put in on that end of the court. Furthermore, all were a part of playoff basketball teams this year.
If the duo can live up to the guys they try to emulate their game after, then it’s safe to say they’ll go on to play in the NBA for many years to come.