Former Gator Names Clayton Jr. as All-Time Great
Much of the discussion surrounding Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. after leading the Gators to its first national championship in 18 years has been his placement among the greats of the program.
While his specific spot among the Gators' greatest players, one thing for sure is that he deserves to be in that conversation, says former Gator and two-time national champion Corey Brewer.
“For sure, you gotta put him up there,” Brewer said on CBS Sports. “He just took us to the national championship, that’s not easy to do.”
Although adding a national championship for the program will go down as his greatest accomplishment, Clayton Jr. may have arguably had the greatest single season in program history. He added an SEC Tournament title to trophy room, was selected as the school's first First Team All-American and broke multiple school records along the way.
Revisionism might have him placed higher than expected, though.
Some may go down the route of placing him at the top due to his All-American status, which he earned after averaging a career-high 18.4 points and 4.1 assists per game while connecting on 39.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Clayton Jr. is also the program's record holder for consecutive games with at least one made 3-pointer (62) and is the program's leader in career NCAA Tournament points per game, averaging 23.9 points across seven NCAA Tournament games as a Gator.
Clayton Jr. also set new single-season school records in total points (713) and points in a single NCAA Tournament (134).
Florida’s star also has joined some elite company outside of those who have donned the orange and blue. After posting 30 points and 34 points in back-to-back rounds, Clayton Jr. became first player since Larry Bird in 1979 to score 30 points consecutively in the Elite Eight and Final Four.
He then capped this entire run off with the national championship on Monday and claimed Most Outstanding Player honors along the way.
The only thing that may hold Clayton Jr. back from overtaking the likes of Brewer, Al Horford and Joakim Noah is the fact that the three have two titles to Clayton Jr.'s one, but if this competition were to be judged on single seasons and not two-year samples, Clayton Jr. would be a real threat to be the greatest Gator of all time.
"It's hard to do it twice, but it's hard to do it once, for real," Brewer said. "I'm happy for the kid. He's a really good player. He's a special player."