Billy Napier Reveals DJ Lagway's Role Ahead of Samford Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With Florida Gators’ starting quarterback Graham Mertz in the concussion protocol, five-star freshman backup DJ Lagway will take first-team reps at the position until Mertz returns, head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Monday.
“I think obviously we are checking boxes in protocol,” he said. "Regardless of the injury that (Mertz) has, I don't have that answer today, right? We're going to go practice today. Obviously DJ will be taking those reps.”
Napier said he would update all Florida’s injuries during his Wednesday evening press conference, which is also when the weekly depth chart is expected to be released.
Mertz, who finished Saturday’s loss on 11-of-21 passing, 91 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, left the contest with less than a minute left in the third quarter after taking a hard hit to the head on an intercepted pass near the goal line.
The sixth-year quarterback was down near the Hurricanes’ 30-yard line in visible pain before being helped off the field.
Lagway, who quarterbacked three drives in Mertz’s place, finished his debut completing three of his six passing attempts for 31 yards, no touchdowns and on interception and added 20 yards rushing on four attempts.
He did lead Florida on a nine-play, 58-yard touchdown drive in his second drive, which was capped off by a Treyaun Webb touchdown rush.
“I've got a ton of confidence in DJ,” Napier said. “We've had him since January. He's a completely different person and player than he was when he first arrived. He's got a really good knowledge of our system. I do think coach to player helps a young quarterback, right? There's an advantage there that maybe you wouldn't have had a year ago.”
If Lagway was to start against Samford on Saturday, he would be the Gators’ first true freshman quarterback to start a game since 2014, when Treon Harris started in Florida’s 38-20 upset win over Georgia.
Last season, redshirt freshman Max Brown started the season finale against FSU in place of an injured Mertz.
It’s unclear whether Lagway will be starting on Saturday or when Mertz will be healthy, but it’s something Napier has always challenged Lagway to be ready for, even when Mertz was healthy.
“You would like to think that he just finished preparing as if he was one play away from being out there,” he said. “I think ultimately that's what we try to do for the backup, is create an environment where every day is a challenge, just like you're going to have to run out there and be the starter the entire week. That's what we've always challenged the backup to do.”
Florida will look to rebound from a blowout 41-17 loss to Miami with a late-night home matchup against FCS Samford, which kicks-off at 7 p.m.