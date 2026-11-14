Brad White Believes Gators Sophomore Is Close to a Breakout Performance

Florida Gators sophomore edge rusher Jayden Woods has already shown he can take over a game.

Woods has been a productive presence on Florida's defensive front this season, recording 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks through nine games. But White believes the numbers could be even better.

"He's probably slightly ahead of where many true sophomores would be," White said this week.

White pointed to a couple of opportunities that narrowly escaped Woods during Florida's recent games. Against Georgia, Woods was held on consecutive plays, although only one penalty was called. He also came close to recording another sack against Oklahoma, forcing quarterback John Mateer to throw the ball away on third down.

Those plays have contributed to a season in which Woods' impact has not always translated into the statistics. White, however, sees a player whose development is moving in the right direction.

White explained that Woods cannot become so focused on getting a sack that he abandons the technique and approach that have helped him become an effective pass rusher. He compared the situation to a home-run hitter trying to break out of a slump by swinging harder, even though that approach can make it more difficult to find success.

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The message to Woods is to trust his preparation and allow the production to follow.

"The production will come. Once the floodgates open, I think they'll really open," White said. “We need one of those games like Auburn, when we thought it might begin."

Against Auburn, Woods recorded 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in the Gators' Sept. 19 victory, a career high in both categories.

Woods has continued to make plays since then, including a forced fumble on a sack against Ole Miss. His eight tackles for loss rank among Florida's team leaders, even as he looks to build on his sack production.

White made sure to emphasize that Woods' season should not be viewed as a disappointment simply because he has not produced more sacks.

For Florida, Woods becoming a more consistent finisher as a pass rusher would give the defense another significant weapon. The sophomore has already demonstrated the ability to disrupt opposing offenses. White believes the next step is learning how to turn more of those opportunities into game-changing plays.

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