'Don't Want to Talk About it Anymore': Gators DC Brad White Ready to Move Forward

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Brad White's defense is ranked toward the bottom of the SEC in numerous defensive categories and could not do enough to stop the Sooner offense on Saturday.

The Gators' inconsistencies were on display, especially during two suffocating touchdown drives that took 15 and 20 plays each, and the latter ultimately put the game out of reach.

“Yeah, that was the drive of the game,” White said on the 20-play Oklahoma touchdown drive to seal the game. “Missed opportunities, and that was the first drive we watched as a full defense on Monday, and it was about what we didn't do from an execution standpoint to get off the field. That's where we need to continue to grow, and we need to get better, and we need to understand formations.

"By that point in the game, when they get in a certain formation, you should know what play is coming. You should be able to anticipate it. It shouldn't feel like every play is a new play. That's part of this process.

"I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

White and his coaching staff emphasized this drive to his defense in the film room to show how important it is to get off the field on third downs and not let drives extend.

“In most instances, we tend to watch 10-15 max, sort of 20 plays as a full unit just to make all the corrections in the limited amount of time you have from a meeting standpoint,” White said. “That one I just thought was such a crucial drive for everybody to sit and understand, ‘Hey, why does a drive go 20 plays? How does that happen?’ It’s play calls. It’s execution. It’s they make a good play, whatever the case may be, and then how it stacks up.”

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White explained that the extended drives were not the result of one specific major breakdown, but a collection of missed opportunities and individual mistakes that allowed Oklahoma to continue moving the chains. Florida needs to be able to get off the field on third downs in order to finish the season strong.

With three games to play, the Gator defense sits in the bottom three in points allowed per game at 27.6 and the bottom four in yards allowed per game at 367.2 in the SEC.

The Gators face No. 11 Kentucky this weekend, where White served as defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach for seven years before joining Florida's staff this offseason.

“Obviously, have a history there, a lot of great relationships,” White said. “But like anything in life, you've got relationships in the past, and you keep up with those, and you wish the best for them. But it's a business trip, and so going back with that in mind. No different than any other away game, and be dialed in, ready to rock and roll.”

Looking at Kentucky's offense, they are coming off their worst offensive performance of the year, scoring only six points, turning the ball over three times, and allowing four sacks to the Tennessee defense, which has been one of the best units in the country.

Through seven SEC games, Kentucky's offense sits at seventh in points per game, at 25.5. Their offense sits right around league average in passing and rushing yards per game, while the Gators' offense is right there with them.

White's defensive unit will face another challenge against a well-balanced Wildcat offense that features a strong offensive line and run game.

Quarterback Kenny Minchey, pass catchers Kenny Darby and Willie Rodriguez, and a trio of running backs headline Kentucky's offensive weapons, presenting another opportunity for Florida's defense to show improvement in its ability to execute assignments and get off the field on third down.

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