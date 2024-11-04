Chimere Dike Satisfied with Gators Perseverance Through Injuries
When deciding to transfer to Gainesville and join the Florida Gators after four seasons at Wisconsin, Chimere Dike likely didn't expect his final collegiate season to unfold this way.
After battling through injuries last season, Dike decided to reunite with quarterback Graham Mertz, who helped Dike have the best season of his career back in 2022. With Mertz at quarterback, Dike led the Badgers in catches (44), receiving yards (653) and touchdowns (6).
Eight games into the season, Dike is now playing with his third quarterback of the year. After Mertz suffered a season ending injury against Tennessee, his prized backup, DJ Lagway, was forced to exit Florida’s most recent game against Georgia due to a hamstring injury.
While Florida’s third-string quarterback Aidan Warner couldn’t lead the Gators to victory, Dike expressed his confidence in the walk-on quarterback.
“I'm proud of Aidan and the way he stepped up. My favorite thing about the way he played was he didn't flinch,” said Dike. “You could see in his eyes that he was out there competing. He's going to continue to get better. He wasn’t scared of that big moment.”
After Mertz’s devastating season-ending injury, Dike was beginning to establish some chemistry with DJ Lagway before the true freshman quarterback suffered an injury of his own.
Lagway had already completed multiple deep passes to Dike, the pair most recently connected on a 44-yard reception against Kentucky.
This season, Dike has hauled in 23 passes for 428 yards (second on the team) and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (2).
While Lagway’s injury status remains unclear, Dike is certain that the former five-star recruit will be able to rebound from this recent setback.
“I got to talk to him for a little bit. Obviously with an injury like that, you're a little upset. He's got a great family. He's got a lot of teammates around him supporting him. I know he's going to be more than fine.” said Dike.
Even after Lagway’s injury, Florida hung in the game long enough to nearly pull off an upset. At halftime, Florida held a 13-6 lead.
In Lagway’s absence, the Gators relied heavily on their rushing attack. Runningbacks Ja’Kobi Jackson and Jadan Baugh helped milk the clock while combining for 143 yards on 29 carries.
Although the game remained tied well into the fourth quarter, Dike explained that a storied program like Florida should never rely on moral victories.
“No moral victories. We're at the University of Florida. Our team is competing at a really high level right now. The way that we responded to some of that adversity that we had was something that shows the character of our team,” said Dike. “I think that's going to be huge having that as we go forward through the season.”