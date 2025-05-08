ESPN Predicts Gators' DL to be First Round Pick
After deciding to hold off on entering the 2025 NFL Draft, one Florida Gators defensive lineman has the potential to be a hot commodity in next year’s draft.
In an early 2026 NFL mock draft by ESPN’s Jordan Reid, Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks is projected to be the 25th overall pick to the Cincinatti Bengals. Reid explained that Banks’ mammoth-like frame (6-foot-6, 325 pounds) will intrigue teams looking for a defensive tackle early on.
"The Bengals surprisingly did not address defensive tackle in this year's draft, so it looms as a huge need entering 2026," Reid wrote. "They need someone with Banks' great 6-6, 325-pound size in the middle of the line. He showed flashes last season, and if he can continue to progress in 2025 and increase his sack total (4.5), he has the traits to be a top-20 pick.
During the 2024-2025 season, Banks started 10 games, finishing 4.5 sacks and 21 tackles.
His best game of the season came during Florida’s upset win against No. 9 Ole Miss. The rising redshirt senior made 2.5 sacks and generated seven pressures, earning SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.
With improved statistics, he showed clear development from the 2023-2024 season, when he made just one sack and 19 tackles. With players like Cam Jackson and Desmond Watson leaving for the NFL, Banks has the opportunity to stand out on a revamped defensive-line unit as the clear-cut starter at the three-tech position with the ability to play nose.
Reid's mock draft isn't the first to include Banks in the First Round, either. Earlier in the month, a CBS Sports mock draft projected him to be the No.4 overall pick next year.
Banks also isn’t the only returning Gators pass-rusher to generate buzz ahead of next year's draft. According to Pro Football Focus, Tyreak Sapp is the 27th best 2026 NFL Draft prospect, and the second-highest grade returning edge rusher in college football. CBS Sports also included Sapp in its mock draft, having him go to Cleveland at No. 7 overall.