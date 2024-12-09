Key Piece of Florida Gators Defense Returning for 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One of the Florida Gators best defenders from the 2024 season will be back for one final campaign in 2025.
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Caleb Banks has decided to hold off declaring for the NFL Draft in favor of returning to Florida for his senior season, he announced Monday. 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported the news.
Banks' full statement can be read below:
"It goes without saying that the University of Florida football team means everything to me. It's not just a team - It's what I call family. The coaches pour their hearts into us day in and day out, and my teammates play with so much love, passion, and dedication... making it impossible not to love the Florida football program. And the fans? They're the best part of playing football. Their energy and unwavering support drive us as a team to be the best we can be.
"After the incredible season Gator Nation just witnessed, I'm more motivated than ever to see what's in store for next year - and, more importantly, to be a part of it.
"With that being said, I'm excited to announce that I'll be continuing my career at the University of Florida for my final year of college football. As I prepare for this last lap, I'm ready to give it my all, achieve great things, and proudly represent Gator Nation!
"Go Gators!"
Banks is in the middle of a breakout campaign with 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over his last three appearances. He was injured in the first quarter of the team's regular season finale against FSU and did not record any stats as a result.
His play in the back-half of the season raised the attention surrounding Banks, and an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft despite having collegiate eligibility remaining became realistic.
"I'm proud of Caleb," head coach Billy Napier said after the team's win over LSU. "We tried to include him more on third down. And I think he's really worked hard this offseason. Really 58 plays at his prior stop. 300 plays last year. And this year, a starter, and obviously trying to grow his role and create more value for him. So playing him on third down tonight, and he was a factor. I think Caleb has a bright future in front of him. He can really go places."
Banks' decision to return also aides the Gators from a veteran presence standpoint. Florida was set to lose fellow interior lineman Cam Jackson, Desmond Watson and Joey Slackman due to an exhaustion of eligibility, leaving Florida with a room full of underclassmen without starting experience.
Banks originally joined Florida in 2023 as a transfer from Louisville. He is the first draft-eligible Gator this season to announce plans to return to the program in 2025.
After the team's win over FSU, freshman quarterback DJ Lagway revealed his biggest goal as a player-recruiter was to retain the talent currently on the roster.
“I’m definitely going to be involved in the transfer portal and the recruiting class but the biggest thing is keeping the guys that we have here. That’s the biggest thing," he said. "Just making sure that everyone’s locked in and we can add and build on this momentum we have at the end of the season.”