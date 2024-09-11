ESPN Recognizes Florida Gators QB as one of Top Freshmen in College Football
After debuting as a starter against Samford, ESPN ranked Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway as the No 5 freshman in college football. The list featured ten freshmen that have made an “immediate impact” this season.
"t took only one start for the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class to make this list," wrote Billy Tucker on ESPN+. "Acknowledging Florida was playing a lower-level opponent in Samford, Lagway made the throws of a seasoned QB. He showed both timing and accuracy in leading receivers in stride for huge plays all night, throwing for 456 yards, a Gators record for a true freshman, and also moved around the pocket and created plays with his legs. Last year's National High School Football Gatorade Player of the Year gives Gators fans reason for optimism."
The Texas natives performance also led to him being recognized as an Honorable Mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week.
Lagway was featured alongside other former highly-recruited freshmen like Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (ESPN’s No.1 quarterback recruit) and former five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State. Some fellow SEC players to make the list include Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart.
Besides Raiola, Lagway was the only other quarterback to be mentioned on the list. Although Saturday’s game against Samford was his first action as a starter, Lagway saw the field after Mertz went down in the third quarter against the University of Miami. In limited action against Miami, Lagway completed 50% of his passes on six attempts.
Despite Lagway’s recent success, Gators head coach Billy Napier explained why Mertz would resume his role as starter for this week's matchup against Texas A&M. However, the assured Gators fans that Lagway would have a role in each game moving forward.