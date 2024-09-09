Napier Names Graham Mertz Gators Starting QB, Perhaps to Own Detriment
University of Florida head coach Billy Napier will start Graham Mertz against Texas A&M on Saturday he told reporters on Monday.
"We're going to do what's in the best interest of the team," Napier said on Monday of Mertz remaining the starter over DJ Lagway. "Both these players can make our team better. And that's what we intend to do."
To the bewilderment and outright anger of a fanbase, Lagway will probably see spot duty. The butterfly effect from this decision will bring serious consequences not only now, but in the immediate conclusion of this season for the Florida Gators.
Billy Napier, through an unknown metric, maybe a fussy water bottle, truly believes that starting Mertz actually benefits the program. Outside of the customary why, how could this affect the team?
Clear the Air
Before jumping into the reasons and consequences, look at DJ Lagway, Samford, and the nonsense. If you watch a website or read a message board that dismisses the Samford game, immediately block the person. Under no circumstances did anyone with critical thinking confuse Samford with LSU. They play FCS football. People knew this.
At the same time to sprain an ankle jumping to post that Lagway's breakout performance dims because of the quality of competition feels farcical at best, clownish at worst. Lagway played against the team scheduled. No cherry-picking whatsoever. He played better than you could hope for from a freshman at this level two games into the season. Why rain on the lone sliver of hope that permeates the fanbase?
Checking Out?
Days removed from a breakout performance, sitting the quarterback that played lights out, could the underclassmen start to look ahead to next season and new coaching staff? Not saying that's already happening, but can the younger players, those with years of eligibility left really buy into what Napier preaches? Instead of capitalizing on a good vibe that builds upon progress, reverting to what resulted in a brutal Miami defeat feels off.
When does maximum effort become making business decisions? Napier, if fired, will collect a healthy buyout. The players he potentially leaves behind will need to focus on their future, possibly away from Florida.
Worst Case Scenario
By all reports, DJ Lagway seems like a player with his head on straight and a clue of how he wants to proceed. What if Mertz changes that? With excellent film, Lagway can easily find another Power Four school and start in 2025.
Why take that risk, if you're Napier? Starting a graduate transfer, who already played most of an entire season, instead of a player with serious upside that could develop into an elite player. Thanks to the changing landscape of college football, Lagway can freely pursue other options, if he chooses to. Re-installing Mertz into the starting spot feels counterproductive and will ultimately bite Florida.
Bottom Line
Any emotional collateral or good faith that the Samford victory accumulated will vanish. That reprieve dissipates against a Texas A&M team that looks beatable. No, one guy makes Florida hard to defend. This doesn't reflect upon Graham Mertz, but he possesses six seasons of film and people know what to expect.
He will leave Gainesville at the end of this season. Meanwhile, D.J. Lagway could represent the now and future of this program, regardless if the school keeps Napier around. Napier is in desperate need of wins, and obviously he feels Mertz gives him the best "win now" possibility over a true freshman. However, should Mertz play poorly versus TAMU, the wolves will not be at Napier's door. They will open that door, open an adult beverage and make themselves comfortable.
The decision to start Mertz does not sit right with so many and will continue to drive a wedge between the coach and the program.