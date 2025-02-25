ESPN Reveals Florida Gators Season Defining Game
After enjoying an in-season renaissance for the ages, the Florida Gators have turned their attention to 2025. Now armed with a loaded roster, the Gators from administration, to players, to coaches and donors expect a bigger season.
With those stakes raised, ESPN revealed what they believe will be the defining game for the Gators next season, and it comes early – September 13th at LSU.
"Florida finished the 2024 season strong, in part because of momentum gained after its win over then-No. 22 LSU in mid-November,” wrote Harry Lyles Jr. on ESPN. “In 2025, the Gators open their SEC slate on the road in Baton Rouge, and a win in that game against what will be one of the better quarterbacks they see all season in Garrett Nussmeier would go a long way in setting the table for the rest of their season.
“A loss in this game wouldn't ruin their season by any stretch with the 12-team playoff format, but there could be tons to gain with a solid victory in one of the toughest places to play in college football with quarterback DJ Lagway in his first full season as the starter.”
Location, Location, Location
After two warmup games, against Long Island and USF, Billy Napier and his team take the trip to Louisiana. The Swamp unnerves opposing teams. Death Valley on a football Saturday maintains a similar effect.
As a result, UF will need to endure the loudness and frenetic energy of Tiger Stadium. Additionally, where the game sits in the schedule confirms the meaning. LSU week stands early enough to either derail early momentum gained, or, in the best-case scenario, add to it.
The game also starts the toughest part of the Gators’ schedule. After LSU, Florida faces Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M, which looms as the most daunting of tasks.
Beatable Quarterback
In 2024 no SEC quarterback threw and completed the ball more than LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. At the same time, no SEC quarterback threw more passes to the opponent. Nussmeier's 12 interceptions occurred in spurts as he threw two or more interceptions four times last season.
Not short on arm talent, Nussmeier will launch the ball into small windows, forcing it into coverage and right to the defense. Florida, on the back end, can step in front of one or two, changing the complexion of the game.
Kelly Issue
Despite the massive contract Brian Kelly signed with LSU when he left Notre Dame, the Tigers have lost 11 games in his three-year tenure. They seem to be particularly vulnerable when the stakes are highest. LSU is 4-8 against ranked opponents in Kelly’s three seasons.
Expectations sit high, but results fail to impress, to the point of inquiries beginning regarding the remaining time on Kelly’s contract. Despite the reputation of a national launching pad for NFL talent that includes a recent Heisman winner in Jayden Daniels and a slew of wideouts like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, Kelly's Tigers will seemingly find the banana peel on a wide-open floor every year.
Long View
The Florida Gators can exorcise the demons of recent seasons with a victory in Baton Rouge. With the wind at their back, the Gators can start the season 3-0, facing the most difficult part of the season after that.
When the story of the 2025 season hits the books, the game in Baton Rouge could either mean a start down the path back to national relevance or a setback.