Florida Gators Fall Camp Practice Report No. 1
The Florida Gators on Wednesday kicked off fall camp with its first practice. Media were allowed to attend for a short portion of that practice.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance and spent the time viewing the tight ends, receivers, linebackers and quarterbacks.
Here are the main takeaways.
Spring/Summer Newcomers Make Debuts
The Gators made a plethora of additions to its roster after spring camp ended. Namely, they added former Arizona State receiver Elijhah Badger, former USC freshman offensive line enrollee Jason Zandamela and former Colorado corner Cormani McClain among others.
All three and more, including the Gators’ group of summer high school enrollees were observed as full participants on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a group of freshman signees, headlined by tight end Amir Jackson and linebacker Aaron Chiles, made their practice debuts on Wednesday.
Both Jackson and Chiles worked on pass-catching with Jackson working on short routes with the quarterbacks and Chiles working on back pedals and interceptions with new position coach Ron Roberts.
Injury Report
After many of Florida’s expected main contributors missed a chunk if not all of spring camp, many were in attendance as full participants on Wednesday.
Namely, EDGE Jack Pyburn (ACL) and Justus Boone (ACL) were out of the black non-contact jersey for the first time this offseason. Pyburn’s recovery in particular is remarkable considering it’s been less than a year since his injury, which he suffered in the loss to Arkansas in November.
Additionally, Florida’s linebacker corps was fully healthy for the first time since last season. Veterans Derek Wingo and Shemar James were full participants after spending spring camp as non-contact participants, and freshman Myles Graham was a full participant after a back surgery knocked him out of spring camp.
Finally, redshirt freshman wide receiver Andy Jean was seen working with the receivers after injuries derailed his spring camp. He spent much of the time working with the boundary receiving group.
Other injured players during spring that were full-go on Wednesday included offensive lineman Kamryn Waites, offensive lineman Austin Barber and receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars.
Gators Illustrated only noted two players at practice in black non-contact jerseys: freshman defensive back Greg Smith III and freshman offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal.
It should be noted that wide receiver Marcus Burke was not seen at the open portion practice on Wednesday due to an academic meeting that conflicted with the practice time.
Gators Illustrated’s Clip of the Day
Throughout the offseason, Florida coaches discussed how they wanted to create more explosive plays down the field on offense. Media and other practice attendees were given a preview of that.
Quarterback Graham Mertz unleashed a deep pass to Aidan Mizell, which was caught with a beautiful over-the-shoulder grab in the endzone.
Upcoming Practice/Media Schedule
All times are tentative, and the practice viewing periods range anywhere from 10-to-15 minutes long.
Thursday, Aug. 1:
- 3 p.m.: Practice viewing period
- 4:45 p.m.: Post-practice press availability (players, TBA)
Friday, Aug. 2:
- 7:04 p.m.: Practice viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3:
- 12:30 p.m.: Billy Napier press availability
Monday, Aug. 5:
- 3:04 p.m.: Practice viewing period
- 4:45 p.m.: Post-practice press availability (players, TBA)