Florida Gators Football Adds 5-Star Commitment from Specialist

The Florida Gators have added one of the nation's top punters to their commitment list.

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY
The Florida Gators have added to its 2025 recruiting class, this time with its special teams unit. 

Punter Hayden Craig (North Bridgton, Maine) pledged his commitment to Florida over an offer from Ole Miss. Additionally, Craig’s pledge includes a full-ride scholarship offer, according to Gators Online’s Corey Bender. 

With punter Jeremy Crawshaw entering his fourth season, Craig becomes an immediate replacement should his commitment hold up. Crawshaw's eligibility expires following the 2024 season. Craig is expected to take Crawshaw's scholarship spot once the veteran leaves Florida. 

Kohl’s Kicking ranks Craig as a five-star punter and the No. 18 overall punter in the 2025 class. He’s also a 4.5-star and the No. 56 overall kicker in the class. Kohl’s full comments on Craig can be found below. 

“Craig attended the 2024 Kohl's Eastern Showcase Camp in May. He had a strong showing and a well-rounded day. Craig scored 12/15 points on field goals and 104.15 points on kickoffs. His best kickoff was a 65-yard kickoff with 4.00 seconds of hang time. His punting drill work was at the D1 level and he scored 105.6 points on his punt charts. Craig has some of the best leg talent as a combo athlete in the 2025 class. Craig earned a rating of 4.5-stars in December of 2023 with a good day at a winter Showcase Camp. He scored 11 points on field goals,106.4 points on kickoffs, and 103.4 points on punts. His biggest kickoff traveled 71 yards and had 3.75 seconds of hang-time. His best punt went 46 yards and had 4,31 seconds of hang-time. Craig is a very good combo kicker/punter who could improve a college team's roster with his leg talent!”

Kohl's Kicking

Craig is the fifth commit of the Gators’ 2025 class, joining four-star edge rusher Jalen Wiggins, four-star running back Waltez Clark, four-star defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud and running back Chad Gasper.

