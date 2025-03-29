Florida Gators Keys on Defense to Beating Texas Tech in Elite 8
Todd Golden's Florida Gators' team watched the Arkansas/Texas Tech game with a sharp eye. After a stunning comeback victory against Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas Tech earned the unenviable challenge of facing a Florida team that dismantled Maryland. At the same time, the wily Red Raiders can definitely throw a curveball at the Gators on offense.
With that said, how should Florida prepare to defend Texas Tech?
Own the Perimeter
"They're a really good team," said Gators forward Thomas Haugh. "They have two really good bigs that they play to and they've got a good rim-protector big. And their guards can all shoot. It's going to be a really good game. We've got to stick to the scout, stick to the game plan.
Despite Tech's leading scoring being forward JT Toppin, the team loves to use their guards well. The Red Raiders don't field a big team. Three of their five leading scorers stand 6-foot-2 and under. As a result, the ball moves around the perimeter, Florida's guards possess the length to make movement tougher by cutting off angles and ball denial from the outside to the post.
Make those entry passes tougher and tougher. Force the guards to take over the game on offense. The Raiders shoot 37.5 percent from the field. Clamping that aspect down cut off the team's effectiveness.
Bully Ball in the Paint
When Alex Condon left the game with an ankle injury against Maryland, Florida struggled before eventually found its bearing. More importantly, Golden can roll out five players standing at least 6-foot-9 into the rotation. Florida's dominance all season starts with the ability to not only control the paint but snaring rebounds at rapid rate.
Not to mention, the team shares the glass-cleaning duty from point guard to center. Eight players pull down an average of 5.5 rebounds per game. Under those circumstances, playing a knockdown game under the hoop benefits the Gators. Those fights for rebounds will become a problem for Texas Tech. Pulverizing opponents down low also takes the wind and the will of any foe.
Extinguish the Underdog Vibe
People forget that Texas Tech hovered in and around the top 10 for a large portion of the season. As a result, the whole "David versus Goliath" narrative doesn't fit. The Red Raiders played a strong schedule and played well. Now, on the court, Florida needs to act like a number one seed, pushing their outclassed rival around. At the same time, constant scoring pressure ends the game early.
Bottom Line
The Florida Gators sit 40 minutes from a trip to the Final Four. Texas Tech provides a feisty foe that will not back down. Yet, with all candor, Florida should not lose this game. They have the ability clamp down on defense and outrebound the Red Raiders on both ends of the court.