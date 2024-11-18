Florida Gators Land Four-Star Defensive Lineman Recruit
Former Georgia Bulldog commit Stephon Shivers decided to quickly move on from his former school, announcing his commitment to the Florida Gators on Monday after only recently backing off of his commitment. Shivers was in attendance for the Gators SEC matchup against LSU.
Sivers is a 6-foot-4.5, 365-pound defensive lineman from Brentwood, Tenn. According to ESPN, the four-star recruit is the No. 24 player at his position and the No. 7 player from Tennessee.
As for the teams the Gators beat out, Shivers had reported offers from Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee and others.
The Tennessee product decommitted from Georgia back on Nov. 8, and the Gators instantly skyrocketed up the list for his services. Shivers is a monster down in the trenches, having the strength and size to move opposing lineman out of his way with ease when rushing towards the quarterback.
Funny enough though, he will sometimes cosplay as a running back for his team. While playing for Brentwood Academy, he has been given reps as a running back including this one where he scored from his own 40-yard line.
Shivers joins Florida commits Jalen Wiggins and Jeremiah McCloud as the defensive linemen in the Gators 2025 class. He also becomes the 14th commit of the class and the second one from this weekend, joining recent quarterback commit Tramell Jones Jr. Additionally, this places the Gators 2025 recruiting class at No. 31 in the country.
The Gators will be looking to carry this recruiting momentum over the rest of the season and into early signing day.