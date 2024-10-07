Chimere Dike Continues Rise Through Florida Gators Wide Receiver Ranks
The Florida Gators are coming off a crucial 24-13 win over the UCF Knights. En route to the win, wide receiver Chrimere Dike had another standout performance.
He led the team with 88 receiving yards on four receptions. His 37-yard reception from D.J. Lagway in the second quarter set up the Gators for a touchdown the following play.
Dike's role in the passing game was small to start the year. He only had two receptions for 55 yards in the first two games and primarily played special teams.
The plans changed when top wideout Eugene Wilson III went down with an injury. Dike became key to picking up the slack in his absence. Having played three years with quarterback Graham Mertz at Wisconsin, it was an easy choice to involve him more.
He's undoubtedly taken the opportunity he's received and ran with it (every pun intended). In his last three games, Dike has 222 receiving yards on 13 receptions (17.07 yards per reception). His 277 total receiving yards and 18.5 yards per reception are second only to Elijhah Badger.
Even when Wilson returns, whenever that may be, we should expect Dike to continue his increased role. He, Wilson and Badger would make for a strong wide-receiver trio heading forward.
They’re going to need the extra option if they want to put up a fight heading deeper into SEC play. It's a schedule that's easily one of the toughest in college football with five currently ranked opponents remaining.
He’s shown he can handle SEC competition with 91 receiving yards and a touchdown against Texas A&M. But No. 8 Tennesse is a bit tougher.
They have the third-best pass defense in the SEC and the 15th-best in all of FBS (159.6 yards per game). This is better than Miami’s pass defense, which shut down Florida from the air in week one - holding them to 122 passing yards and picking off Florida QBs twice.
But Dike wasn’t part of the greater offensive plan at the time. Perhaps things can turn out differently this time.
The Gators return to action when they head to Knoxville to take on No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.